NVIDIA Development Tools Solutions - ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM: Nsight Graphics Permission issue with Performance Counters

Overview

This page provides an explanation and solutions for the following error message from NVIDIA Nsight Graphics:

ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM The user running Nsight Graphics does not have permission to access NVIDIA GPU Performance Counters on the target device.

For general information about this error including Explanation, Solutions, and Administration, please see NVIDIA Development Tools Solutions - ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM: Permission issue with Performance Counters

Solutions

Nsight Graphics profiling is affected by the administrative restriction on access to the NVIDIA GPU performance counters.

To enable GPU Performance counters, you must either give access to performance counters in the NVIDIA Control Panel or run Nsight Graphics with elevated privilege on your target system.

Mode set in Control Panel User Expected Behavior Solutions
Restricted Profiling non-Admin GPU hardware counter access is restricted. To allow profiling of your GPU, see the administration section here.

Alternatively, users may run the Nsight Graphics application as administrator on their target system to grant unrestricted access to GPU Counters for that session.
Restricted Profiling Admin Profiling is fully enabled N/A
Unrestricted Profiling Admin Profiling is fully enabled N/A
Unrestricted Profiling non-Admin Profiling is fully enabled N/A