NVIDIA Development Tools Solutions - ERR_NVGPUCTRPERM: Nsight Graphics Permission issue with Performance Counters
Overview
This page provides an explanation and solutions for the following error message from NVIDIA Nsight Graphics:
Solutions
Nsight Graphics profiling is affected by the administrative restriction on access to the NVIDIA GPU performance counters.
To enable GPU Performance counters, you must either give access to performance counters in the NVIDIA Control Panel or run Nsight Graphics with elevated privilege on your target system.
