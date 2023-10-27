Recent

A graphic of a computer sending code to multiple stacks.
Oct 27, 2023

Advanced API Performance: Descriptors

By using descriptor types, you can bind resources to shaders and specify how those resources are accessed. This creates efficient communication between the CPU...
4 MIN READ
Oct 25, 2023

How to Train Autonomous Mobile Robots to Detect Warehouse Pallet Jacks Using Synthetic Data

Synthetic data can play a key role when training perception AI models that are deployed on autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). This process is becoming...
10 MIN READ
Oct 24, 2023

Webinar: Transform Your Vision AI Applications with Generative AI

Explore new generative AI models from NVIDIA that will have a major impact on your vision AI developer stack.
1 MIN READ
Oct 24, 2023

Reduce Apache Spark ML Compute Costs with New Algorithms in Spark RAPIDS ML Library

Spark RAPIDS ML is an open-source Python package enabling NVIDIA GPU acceleration of PySpark MLlib. It offers PySpark MLlib DataFrame API compatibility and...
8 MIN READ
Oct 24, 2023

Efficient CUDA Debugging: Memory Initialization and Thread Synchronization with NVIDIA Compute Sanitizer

NVIDIA Compute Sanitizer (NCS) is a powerful tool that can save you time and effort while improving the reliability and performance of your CUDA...
13 MIN READ
Oct 23, 2023

CUDA Toolkit 12.3 Delivers New Features for Accelerated Computing

The latest release of CUDA Toolkit continues to push the envelope of accelerated computing performance using the latest NVIDIA GPUs. New features of this...
4 MIN READ
Decorative image of green transparent cube with tiered white lights inside.
Oct 22, 2023

Differentiable Slang: Example Applications

Differentiable Slang easily integrates with existing codebases—from Python, PyTorch, and CUDA to HLSL—to aid multiple computer graphics tasks and enable...
6 MIN READ
Oct 22, 2023

Differentiable Slang: A Shading Language for Renderers That Learn

NVIDIA just released a SIGGRAPH Asia 2023 research paper, SLANG.D: Fast, Modular and Differentiable Shader Programming. The paper shows how a single language...
12 MIN READ
Image of robots sitting by a pond, with cherry trees in bloom.
Oct 19, 2023

Bringing Generative AI to Life with NVIDIA Jetson

Recently, NVIDIA unveiled Jetson Generative AI Lab, which empowers developers to explore the limitless possibilities of generative AI in a real-world setting...
11 MIN READ
Picture of the ML security training classroom at Black Hat USA
Oct 19, 2023

AI Red Team: Machine Learning Security Training

At Black Hat USA 2023, NVIDIA hosted a two-day training session that provided security professionals with a realistic environment and methodology to explore the...
4 MIN READ
Stylized image of a workflow, with nodes labelled LLM, Optimize, and Deploy.
Oct 19, 2023

Optimizing Inference on Large Language Models with NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM, Now Publicly Available

Today, NVIDIA announces the public release of TensorRT-LLM to accelerate and optimize inference performance for the latest LLMs on NVIDIA GPUs. This open-source...
10 MIN READ
Oct 18, 2023

Webinar: Fast Track AI to the Edge with NVIDIA TAO and Edge Impulse

Discover the power of integrating NVIDIA TAO and Edge Impulse to accelerate AI deployment at the edge.
1 MIN READ

Generative AI / LLMs

Oct 18, 2023

Boost Synthetic Data Generation with Low-Code Workflows in NVIDIA Omniverse Replicator 1.10

Data is the lifeblood of AI systems, which rely on robust datasets to learn and make predictions or decisions. For perception AI models specifically, it is...
5 MIN READ
Oct 17, 2023

Unlock Faster Image Generation in Stable Diffusion Web UI with NVIDIA TensorRT

Stable Diffusion is an open-source generative AI image-based model that enables users to generate images with simple text descriptions. Gaining traction among...
4 MIN READ
Oct 12, 2023

Networking for Data Centers and the Era of AI

Traditional cloud data centers have served as the bedrock of computing infrastructure for over a decade, catering to a diverse range of users and applications....
6 MIN READ
Oct 11, 2023

Announcing SteerLM: A Simple and Practical Technique to Customize LLMs During Inference

With the advent of large language models (LLMs) such as GPT-3, Megatron-Turing, Chinchilla, PaLM-2, Falcon, and Llama 2, remarkable progress in natural language...
10 MIN READ
Sep 28, 2023

NVIDIA H100 System for HPC and Generative AI Sets Record for Financial Risk Calculations

Generative AI is taking the world by storm, from large language models (LLMs) to generative pretrained transformer (GPT) models to diffusion models. NVIDIA is...
7 MIN READ
A medley of animals created using generative AI.
Sep 13, 2023

New Course: Generative AI Explained

Explore generative AI concepts and applications, along with challenges and opportunities in this self-paced course.
1 MIN READ
Workflow examples.
Sep 12, 2023

Power Your Business with NVIDIA AI Enterprise 4.0 for Production-Ready Generative AI

Crossing the chasm and reaching its iPhone moment, generative AI must scale to fulfill exponentially increasing demands. Reliability and uptime are critical for...
4 MIN READ
Sep 12, 2023

Generative AI and Accelerated Computing for Spear Phishing Detection

Spear phishing is the largest and most costly form of cyber threat, with an estimated 300,000 reported victims in 2021 representing $44 million in reported...
5 MIN READ
Sep 11, 2023

Accelerating Vector Search: Fine-Tuning GPU Index Algorithms

In this post, we dive deeper into each of the GPU-accelerated indexes mentioned in part 1 and give a brief explanation of how the algorithms work, along with a...
12 MIN READ

Simulation / Modeling / Design

Oct 18, 2023

Boost Synthetic Data Generation with Low-Code Workflows in NVIDIA Omniverse Replicator 1.10

Data is the lifeblood of AI systems, which rely on robust datasets to learn and make predictions or decisions. For perception AI models specifically, it is...
5 MIN READ
Oct 18, 2023

Accelerate AI-Enabled Robotics with Advanced Simulation and Perception Tools on NVIDIA Isaac Platform

NVIDIA announced major updates to the NVIDIA Isaac Robotics platform today at ROSCon 2023. The platform delivers performant perception and high-fidelity...
7 MIN READ
A graphic of a computer sending code to multiple stacks.
Oct 13, 2023

Advanced API Performance: Debugging

NVIDIA offers a large suite of tools for graphics debugging, including NVIDIA Nsight System for CPU debugging, and Nsight Graphics for GPU debugging. Nsight...
7 MIN READ
Oct 05, 2023

Just Released: NVIDIA HPC SDK 23.9

This NVIDIA HPC SDK 23.9 update expands platform support and provides minor updates.
1 MIN READ
Oct 02, 2023

AI-Powered Simulation Tools for Surrogate Modeling Engineering Workflows with Siml.ai and NVIDIA Modulus

Simulations are quintessential for complex engineering challenges, like designing nuclear fusion reactors, optimizing wind farms, developing carbon capture and...
6 MIN READ
Image of Omniverse Kit examples
Sep 27, 2023

Free Course: Essentials of Developing Omniverse Kit Applications

Take this free self-paced course to learn how to leverage NVIDIA Omniverse Kit to easily build apps on the Omniverse platform.
1 MIN READ
Sep 26, 2023

Validating NVIDIA DRIVE Sim Radar Models

Sensor simulation is a critical tool to address the gaps in real-world data for autonomous vehicle (AV) development. However, it is only effective if sensor...
15 MIN READ
Class learning with laptops
Sep 25, 2023

New Video Series: CUDA Developer Tools Tutorials

GPU acceleration is enabling faster and more intelligent applications than ever before, and the CUDA Toolkit is key to harnessing acceleration on NVIDIA GPUs....
3 MIN READ

Conversational AI

Sep 20, 2023

Workshop: Building Conversational AI Applications

Learn how to build and deploy production-quality conversational AI apps with real-time transcription and NLP.
1 MIN READ
Sep 12, 2023

Scaling Deep Learning Deployments with NVIDIA Triton Management Service

Organizations are integrating machine learning (ML) throughout their systems and products at an unprecedented rate. They are looking for solutions to help deal...
8 MIN READ
Sep 11, 2023

Accelerating Vector Search: Fine-Tuning GPU Index Algorithms

In this post, we dive deeper into each of the GPU-accelerated indexes mentioned in part 1 and give a brief explanation of how the algorithms work, along with a...
12 MIN READ
Sep 11, 2023

Accelerating Vector Search: Using GPU-Powered Indexes with RAPIDS RAFT

In the AI landscape of 2023, vector search is one of the hottest topics due to its applications in large language models (LLM) and generative AI. Semantic...
11 MIN READ
An illustration of computer monitors showing data science models.
Sep 08, 2023

Workshop: Fundamentals of Deep Learning

Learn key techniques and tools required to train a deep learning model in this virtual hands-on workshop.
1 MIN READ
Illustration of a person in a living room on a sofa watching TV.
Sep 07, 2023

Ask Me Anything: Winning Formula for the Best Multilingual Recommender Systems

On Sept. 13, connect with the winning multilingual recommender systems Kaggle Grandmaster team of KDD’23.
1 MIN READ
An image representing fast diffusion TTS.
Sep 01, 2023

Speeding Up Text-To-Speech Diffusion Models by Distillation

Every year, as part of their coursework, students from the University of Warsaw, Poland get to work under the supervision of engineers from the NVIDIA Warsaw...
7 MIN READ
Image of two boxes with text, in two languages, with speech icons joining them to a central box symbolizing translation. The English language box displays, "One language is never enough."
Aug 29, 2023

How to Deploy NVIDIA Riva Speech and Translation AI in the Public Cloud

From start-ups to large enterprises, businesses use cloud marketplaces to find the new solutions needed to quickly transform their businesses. Cloud...
16 MIN READ
A collection of images showing generative AI examples.
Aug 29, 2023

Streamline Generative AI Development with NVIDIA NeMo on GPU-Accelerated Google Cloud

Generative AI has become a transformative force of our era, empowering organizations spanning every industry to achieve unparalleled levels of productivity,...
9 MIN READ

Computer Vision / Video Analytics

Data Science

Photo at a skewed angle of person looking at a monitor that has graphics on it, against a grey background.
Oct 18, 2023

New Self-Paced Course: RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark

Dive into the RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark toolset, including the workload qualification tool for estimating speedup on GPU and the profiling tool for...
1 MIN READ
Oct 13, 2023

Supercharge Graph Analytics at Scale with GPU-CPU Fusion for 100x Performance

Graphs form the foundation of many modern data and analytics capabilities to find relationships between people, places, things, events, and locations across...
11 MIN READ
Oct 12, 2023

Workshop: Model Parallelism: Building and Deploying Large Neural Networks

Learn how to train the largest neural networks and deploy them to production.
1 MIN READ
Oct 10, 2023

Event: AI and Data Science Virtual Summit

Meta, NetworkX, Fast.ai, and other industry leaders share how to gain new insights from your data with emerging tools.
1 MIN READ
Oct 04, 2023

Analyzing the Security of Machine Learning Research Code

The NVIDIA AI Red Team is focused on scaling secure development practices across the data, science, and AI ecosystems. We participate in open-source security...
12 MIN READ
Oct 02, 2023

Accelerated Vector Search: Approximating with RAPIDS RAFT IVF-Flat

Performing an exhaustive exact k-nearest neighbor (kNN) search, also known as brute-force search, is expensive, and it doesn’t scale particularly well to...
15 MIN READ
Sep 28, 2023

Preventing Health Data Leaks with Federated Learning Using NVIDIA FLARE

More than 40 million people had their health data leaked in 2021, and the trend is not optimistic. The key goal of federated learning and analytics is to...
10 MIN READ
Sep 28, 2023

NVIDIA H100 System for HPC and Generative AI Sets Record for Financial Risk Calculations

Generative AI is taking the world by storm, from large language models (LLMs) to generative pretrained transformer (GPT) models to diffusion models. NVIDIA is...
7 MIN READ
Class learning with laptops
Sep 25, 2023

New Video Series: CUDA Developer Tools Tutorials

GPU acceleration is enabling faster and more intelligent applications than ever before, and the CUDA Toolkit is key to harnessing acceleration on NVIDIA GPUs....
3 MIN READ

Content Creation / Rendering

Oct 02, 2023

Explainer: What Is Photogrammetry?

Photogrammetry is the process of capturing images and stitching them together to create a digital model of the physical world.
1 MIN READ
Sep 14, 2023

Software-Defined Broadcast with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media

The broadcast industry is undergoing a transformation in how content is created, managed, distributed, and consumed. This transformation includes a shift from...
5 MIN READ
The interior of an empty office building with shadows.
Sep 11, 2023

Webinar: NVIDIA RTX Caustics Branch of Unreal Engine

Explore how ray-traced caustics combined with NVIDIA RTX features can enhance the performance of your games.
1 MIN READ
Sep 11, 2023

Creating Immersive Events with OpenUSD and Digital Twins

Moment Factory is a global multimedia entertainment studio that combines specializations in video, lighting, architecture, sound, software, and interactivity to...
8 MIN READ
A graphic of a computer sending code to multiple stacks.
Sep 01, 2023

Advanced API Performance: Shaders

This post covers best practices when working with shaders on NVIDIA GPUs. To get a high and consistent frame rate in your applications, see all Advanced...
6 MIN READ
Aug 31, 2023

Solving Self-Intersection Artifacts in DirectX Raytracing

Ray and path tracing algorithms construct light paths by starting at the camera or the light sources and intersecting rays with the scene geometry. As objects...
16 MIN READ
Aug 25, 2023

Generate Groundbreaking Ray-Traced Images with Next-Generation NVIDIA DLSS

Since 2018, NVIDIA DLSS has leveraged AI to enable gamers and creators to increase performance and crank up their quality. Over time, this solution has evolved...
3 MIN READ

Robotics

Decorative image of a Jetson module.
Oct 05, 2023

Power Optimization with NVIDIA Jetson

When working with embedded systems such as the Jetson modules, you must optimize your application based on your power budget and compute resources. To avoid...
7 MIN READ
A warehouse with a medley of robotics pieces.
Sep 05, 2023

Webinar: Build Realistic Robot Simulations with NVIDIA Isaac Sim and MATLAB

On Sept. 12, learn about the connection between MATLAB and NVIDIA Isaac Sim through ROS.
1 MIN READ
Aug 31, 2023

Deploying YOLOv5 on NVIDIA Jetson Orin with cuDLA: Quantization-Aware Training to Inference

NVIDIA Jetson Orin is the best-in-class embedded platform for AI workloads. One of the key components of the Orin platform is the second-generation Deep...
11 MIN READ
Decorative image showing NVIDIA Holoscan use cases.
Aug 18, 2023

Scalable AI Sensor Streaming with Multi-GPU and Multi-Node Capabilities in NVIDIA Holoscan 0.6

Demand for real-time insights and autonomous decision-making is growing in various industries. To meet this demand, we need scalable edge-solution platforms...
6 MIN READ
Image of the Deep Learning Accelerator.
Aug 16, 2023

Maximizing Deep Learning Performance on NVIDIA Jetson Orin with DLA

NVIDIA Jetson Orin is the best-in-class embedded AI platform. The Jetson Orin SoC module has the NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU at its core but there is a lot...
9 MIN READ
Deepstream abstract graphic.
Aug 14, 2023

Release: NVIDIA DeepStream SDK version 6.3

Explore the latest streaming analytics features and advancements with this new release.
1 MIN READ

Edge Computing

Sep 14, 2023

Software-Defined Broadcast with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media

The broadcast industry is undergoing a transformation in how content is created, managed, distributed, and consumed. This transformation includes a shift from...
5 MIN READ
Event promo card.
Sep 08, 2023

Webinar: Boost Your AI Development with ClearML and NVIDIA TAO

On Sept. 19, learn how NVIDIA TAO integrates with the ClearML platform to deploy and maintain machine learning models in production environments.
1 MIN READ
Sep 06, 2023

GPUs for ETL? Optimizing ETL Architecture for Apache Spark SQL Operations

Extract-transform-load (ETL) operations with GPUs using the NVIDIA RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark running on large-scale data can produce both cost savings...
8 MIN READ
Aug 29, 2023

Fast Track Data Center Workloads and AI Applications with NVIDIA DOCA 2.2

NVIDIA DOCA SDK and acceleration framework empowers developers with extensive libraries, drivers, and APIs to create high-performance applications and services...
8 MIN READ
Aug 23, 2023

Harness DPU-Accelerated Packet-Steering Logic with NVIDIA DOCA Flow

The NVIDIA DOCA framework aims to simplify the programming and application development for NVIDIA BlueField DPUs and ConnectX SmartNICs. It provides high-level...
9 MIN READ
Decorative image showing NVIDIA Holoscan use cases.
Aug 18, 2023

Scalable AI Sensor Streaming with Multi-GPU and Multi-Node Capabilities in NVIDIA Holoscan 0.6

Demand for real-time insights and autonomous decision-making is growing in various industries. To meet this demand, we need scalable edge-solution platforms...
6 MIN READ

Data Center / Cloud

Oct 12, 2023

Networking for Data Centers and the Era of AI

Traditional cloud data centers have served as the bedrock of computing infrastructure for over a decade, catering to a diverse range of users and applications....
6 MIN READ
Oct 02, 2023

AI-Powered Simulation Tools for Surrogate Modeling Engineering Workflows with Siml.ai and NVIDIA Modulus

Simulations are quintessential for complex engineering challenges, like designing nuclear fusion reactors, optimizing wind farms, developing carbon capture and...
6 MIN READ
Decorate image of a city with light trails suggesting a network.
Oct 02, 2023

Building Software-Defined, High-Performance, and Efficient vRAN Requires Programmable Inline Acceleration

In 3GPP fifth generation (5G) cellular standard, layer 1 (L1) or the physical layer (PHY) is the most compute-intensive part of the radio access network (RAN)...
16 MIN READ
Picture of an aisle in a data center, with servers on either side.
Sep 29, 2023

Comparing Solutions for Boosting Data Center Redundancy

In today’s data center, there are many ways to achieve system redundancy from a server connected to a fabric. Customers usually seek redundancy to increase...
7 MIN READ
Decorative image of a telco network as beams of light on a city street.
Sep 26, 2023

Enabling the World’s First GPU-Accelerated 5G Open RAN for NTT DOCOMO with NVIDIA Aerial

NVIDIA, working with Fujitsu and Wind River, has enabled NTT DOCOMO to launch the first GPU-accelerated commercial Open RAN 5G service in its network in...
9 MIN READ
An illustration representing Apache Spark.
Sep 14, 2023

ICYMI: Run RAPIDS-Accelerated Apache Spark on Amazon EMR

Streamline and accelerate deployment by integrating ETL and ML training into a single Apache Spark script on Amazon EMR.
1 MIN READ
