NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion™ is an AV development platform and reference architecture for developing Level 2+ and Level 3 highway autonomous solutions. It consists of a complete sensor suite that’s tuned, optimized, and safety-certified, as well as a high-performance AI computing platform—DRIVE AGX.

NVIDIA DRIVE AGX™ Developer Kit provides the hardware, software, and sample applications needed for the development of production-level AVs. The DRIVE AGX system is built on production-ready, auto-grade silicon and engineered with security in mind, featuring an open software framework.

DRIVE Hyperion is designed with additional compute power to offload data recording and replay, plus improve overall data processing efficiency.

This end-to-end (E2E) platform can be integrated into test vehicle fleets, enabling developers to build, evaluate, and validate self-driving technology at scale.