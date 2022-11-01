Higher Education and Research Developer Resources
Academic institutions are at the forefront of nurturing the next generation in the emerging technologies of accelerated computing, data science, and AI. To equip researchers, educators, and students in this community, NVIDIA has developed a diverse set of resources—including hardware grants, hands-on workshops, certifications, teaching materials, self-paced courses, webinars, events, and more.
We invite you to participate in a wide range of custom resources. Navigate through researchers, educators, or students tab and browse the custom program offerings, training opportunities, blogs, and webinars.
Applied Research Accelerator Program
Receive technical guidance, the latest NVIDIA hardware, and funding for projects with the potential to make a real-world impact.
Academic Hardware Grant Program
Advance your research project or university curriculum with access to world-class computing resources, from GPUs and DPUs to developer kits.
Graduate Fellowships
Apply to receive funding for your PhD research studies in accelerated computing, AI, and other related fields.
Self-Paced Courses
Access online courses to advance your knowledge in AI, data science, graphics, and more.
Explore Courses
Open Hackathons and Bootcamps
Accelerate and optimize research applications with mentors by your side.
Additional Learning Opportunities
NVIDIA Research
Explore the work of NVIDIA's world-class researchers and interns, who work in areas such as AI, deep learning, parallel computing, and more.
NVIDIA GTC
Join a global experience that brings together thousands of brilliant innovators, researchers, creators, thought leaders, and decision-makers who are shaping our world with the power of AI.
Developer Forums
Network with like-minded developers, engage with GPU experts, and contribute to the discussions.
3D Researchers Bring Naval History to Life
Researchers at Curtain University in Perth are developing exquisitely detailed 3D models of two WWII shipwrecks using NVIDIA GPUs.
Stormy Weather? Scientist Sharpens Forecasts With AI
Machine learning is the latest tool in the pioneering career of meteorologist Dale Durran.
On-Demand Sessions
Borrowing From Astronomy to Improve Deep Learning Weather Prediction
Deep learning weather prediction (DLWP) is an attractive alternative to numerical weather prediction (NWP), particularly at forecast lead times greater than two weeks.
Artificial Intelligence Captures the Language of Life Written in Proteins
The Technical University of Munich (TUM) predicts protein function and structure using machine learning and artificial intelligence, advancing protein structure prediction and surpassing the state of the art without relying solely on evolution.
Fireside Chat With Ilya Sutskever and Jensen Huang: AI Today and Vision of the Future
At GTC 2023, NVIDIA’s founder and CEO and OpenAI’s co-founder discussed GPT-4, ChatGPT, deep learning’s future, and how it all began.
Advancing Scientific Discoveries With HPC and AI
HPC and AI are emerging with a new set of methods to complement conventional modeling, simulation, and data analytics, increasing the potential to solve science’s greatest challenges.
Accelerating Research in the Earth and Space Sciences
Learn how deep learning can be applied to tasks in the earth and space sciences, including weather prediction, climate modeling, satellite observation, and space exploration.
Teaching Kits
Eliminate the barrier of incorporating AI and GPU computing in coursework through access to the latest downloadable materials and online courses.
Academic Hardware Grant Program
Advance your research project or university curriculum with access to world-class computing resources, from GPUs and DPUs to developer kits.
DLI University Ambassador Program
Get certified to deliver hands-on NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) workshops to university faculty, students, and researchers.
Jetson AI Ambassador Certification
Receive your certificate to teach AI in your classroom with NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™.
Open Hackathons and Bootcamps
Accelerate and optimize research applications with mentors by your side.
UF Provost Joe Glover on Building a Leading AI University
Just a year after the NVIDIA partnership was unveiled in July 2020, the University of Florida (UF) rose to No. 5 on the U.S. News and World Report’s list of the best public colleges in the U.S. The ranking was, in part, a recognition of UF’s vision for infusing AI into its teaching and research.
Taking AI to School: A Conversation With MIT’s Anant Agarwal
Anant Agarwal, founder of edX, professor at MIT, and chief platform officer at 2U, shares his vision for the future of online education and how AI is revolutionizing the learning experience.
On-Demand Sessions
Priming University Students for the AI and Accelerated Computing Future
NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) Teaching Kits lower the barrier of incorporating AI and GPU computing into coursework with freely downloadable teaching materials. Learn how you can get started.
Powering the Next Revolution in Radio Astronomy With GPUs
Caltech professors are building a new generation of real-time stream processor that, for the first time, will create images in real time with a radio telescope, reducing the volume of data served to the end user by many orders of magnitude.
AI for Microelectronics Design
Over the last decade, the microelectronics design space has grown exponentially because of the enormous growth in computing architecture types and application software. Learn how AI-based approaches for microelectronics design and fabrication increase efficiency.
Accelerating Gene Variant Detection With Deep Learning
Hear from Dr. Tychele Turner from the Washington University School of Medicine as she shares the utility of GPU-based acceleration in genomics, including her lab’s use of NVIDIA Parabricks®, a suite of GPU-accelerated and deep learning industry-standard genomics analysis tools for next-generation sequencing data.
Introduction to NVIDIA Modulus: A Physics-ML Framework for Research
Explore applications of machine learning and various domains of science and engineering, as well as the code implementation, training, solution, and visualization aspects of a physics-informed machine learning (physics-ML) workflow.
AI Essentials
Check out our “getting started” resources to explore the fundamentals of today’s hottest technologies.
NVIDIA Student Network
Exclusive AI training and events for student clubs and organizations around the globe.
Apply Today
Open Hackathons and Bootcamps
Accelerate and optimize research applications with mentors by your side.
Jetson Specialist Certification
Showcase your skills and earn certificates to demonstrate your understanding of NVIDIA Jetson™ and AI with free, open-source courses.
Inception
Access free NVIDIA resources to build your startup and get to market faster.
SMU Students Build Baby Supercomputer With NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform
Students at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas built a supercomputer using 16 NVIDIA Jetson Nano modules, four power supplies, more than 60 handmade wires, a network switch, and some cooling fans.
Latest NVIDIA Graphics Research Advances Generative AI’s Next Frontier
NVIDIA introduced a wave of cutting-edge AI research that will enable developers and artists to bring their ideas to life—whether still or moving, in 2D or 3D, hyperrealistic or fantastical.
On-Demand Sessions
Change the World With a Career in AI
AI is creating opportunities, making history, and turbocharging scientific breakthroughs. Learn from the experts to get started.
Generative AI Demystified
Learn the fundamentals of generative AI. Discover use cases, including question-answering, summarization, textual entailment, and 2D and 3D image and audio generation, among others.
Blueprint to Becoming an Effective Student Researcher
Hear from experts who share their professional life experiences, and learn how you can build skills to accelerate your AI-based research pathways.
Developing Real-world Applications with NVIDIA Omniverse
Join developers from DigiArt Living Lab who have first-hand Omniverse experience as they share how they use Omniverse for game development, animation, and architectural design.
Edge Computing 101: An Introduction to the Edge
Tune in to get a full edge computing introduction from the leader in AI and accelerated computing.
Sign up for the latest developer news from NVIDIA.