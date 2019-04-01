Nsight Graphics Videos

Learn how to debug VR applications using NVIDIA Nsight and Unreal Engine 4

A new era is beginning in PC graphics; low-level graphics APIs and VR headsets for masses that introduce a new set of challenges for how to program graphics for next-gen games. NVidia's Jeff Kiel covers the latest offering of developer tools for DirectX development and VR. Developers are shown how to recognize the new API concepts through demos and walkthroughs, as well as how to profile DirectX with a preview of the v5.2 Range Profiler. Developers will also learn how to take advantage of NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition to develop VR applications.

Presented 03-17-2016 | Using Nsight Visual Studio Edition 5.1 | GDC Vault