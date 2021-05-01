Nsight Graphics Requirements
Hardware Configurations
|Hardware Configuration
|Single GPU System
|Dual GPU System
|Two systems, each with GPU
Microsoft Hybrid Equipped
Notebook[1]
Graphics Frame Debugger
Direct3D and OpenGL 4.2 - 4.5[2], and Vulkan
[1] Ensure the laptop is set up for Microsoft Hybrid mode.
[2] Many OpenGL extensions are supported.
|Supported GeForce GPUs
GTX 10-series or better, RTX 20-series, RTX 30-series or RTX 40-series
Dell XPS 15
Optimus Equipped
Notebook and
others
Microsoft Hybrid
Equipped
Notebook
|Supported Quadro GPUs
|RTX-Series or better
|Display driver
|Please use the latest driver for best results. Download the latest drivers here.
See here for a complete list of officially supported hardware
Windows
|Operating System Requirements
|C++ Capture Build Requirements[7]
A C++ Capture may be generated without a compiler, and freely copied across machines, but building within the Nsight™ Graphics environment will require a compatible tool to compile the C++ source code.
Linux
|Operating System Requirements
Minimum supported distributions:
|C++ Capture Build Requirements
