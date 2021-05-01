Nsight Graphics Requirements

Hardware Configurations

List of Supported GPUs


Hardware Configuration Single GPU System Dual GPU System Two systems, each with GPU Microsoft Hybrid Equipped
Notebook[1]
Graphics Frame Debugger
Direct3D and OpenGL 4.2 - 4.5[2], and Vulkan		 Yes Yes Yes Yes
[1] Ensure the laptop is set up for Microsoft Hybrid mode.
[2] Many OpenGL extensions are supported.
Supported GeForce GPUs GTX 10-series or better, RTX 20-series, RTX 30-series or RTX 40-series
 Dell XPS 15
Optimus Equipped
Notebook and
others		 Microsoft Hybrid
Equipped
Notebook
Supported Quadro GPUs RTX-Series or better
Display driver Please use the latest driver for best results. Download the latest drivers here.
See here for a complete list of officially supported hardware

Windows

Operating System Requirements
  • Windows 10
    • 20H1
    • 20H2
    • 21H1
    • 21H2
  • Windows 11
    • 21H2
    • 22H1
    • 22H2
  • 64-bit
C++ Capture Build Requirements[7]
  • Visual Studio 2019

A C++ Capture may be generated without a compiler, and freely copied across machines, but building within the Nsight™ Graphics environment will require a compatible tool to compile the C++ source code.

Linux

Operating System Requirements

Minimum supported distributions:

  • Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04, 22.04
  • RHEL 7.6
  • Centos 7.6
  • Arch Linux 2021.05.01
C++ Capture Build Requirements
  • GCC 5.0 or later
  • GNU Make