Open Source at NVIDIA
Engaging with open-source communities accelerates innovation, making it easier for developers to collaborate and build. NVIDIA contributes to important open-source projects—including Docker, JAX, Kubernetes, Linux kernel, PyTorch, TensorFlow, and Universal Scene Description (USD)—and leads innovative open-source projects across many domains. NVIDIA also actively contributes to and collaborates with open-standards bodies worldwide.
Explore the innovative open-source projects below to learn more about accelerating your applications.
FasterTransformer
Highly optimized transformer-based encoder and decoder component for GPT and BERT models
Milano
Milano is a tool for automating hyper-parameters search for your models on a backend of your choice
NeMo Guardrails
A toolkit for easily developing trustworthy, safe, and secure LLM conversational systems.
Tacotron 2
PyTorch implementation of Natural TTS Synthesis by conditioning WaveNet on Mel Spectrogram predictions
NeMo Guardrails
A toolkit for easily developing trustworthy, safe, and secure LLM conversational systems.
Source code for many NVIDIA Research projects is freely available for research purposes. Also, visit our SDK Glossary page for a more comprehensive list of our SDK and Library offerings.