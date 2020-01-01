Developing Inference Models for Autonomous Marine Navigation The Mayflower Autonomous Ship (MAS) is an exploratory ship with full autonomous capability to operate in even the most remote areas of the world’s oceans. See how the MarineAI team uses inference models deployed on NVIDIA Jetson edge devices and developed using the DeepStream SDK for, not just navigation hazard object detection and classification, but also novel ocean research.

Measuring AI-Enabled Video Analytics Performance: The Benefits of GPU Acceleration Explore the results of thorough benchmarking of video analytics performance that compares GPU-accelerated and CPU-only compute platforms. Learn about performance metrics using the Deepstream SDK and NVIDIA TensorRT™ optimizations on both NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPUs and Jetson against unaccelerated CPU machines.

AR for First Responders: Seeing Through the Smoke There's a pressing need for a wearable, autonomous navigation system to aid in both search-and-rescue and evacuation operations. This system must be robust to the real-world dynamics of human motion and the chaotic dynamics of disaster zones. Discover the key innovations powering such a system.

