Generative AI for Developers
Generative AI will transform human-computer interaction as we know it by allowing for the creation of new content based on a variety of inputs and outputs, including text, images, sounds, animation, 3D models, and other types of data.
To further generative AI workloads, developers need an accelerated computing platform with full-stack optimizations from chip architecture and systems software to acceleration libraries and application development frameworks.
NVIDIA Full-Stack Generative AI Software Ecosystem
NVIDIA offers a full-stack accelerated computing platform purpose-built for generative AI workloads. The platform is both deep and wide, offering a combination of hardware, software, and services—all built by NVIDIA and its broad ecosystem of partners—so developers can deliver cutting-edge solutions.
Generative AI Systems and Applications: Building useful and robust applications for specific use cases and domains can require connecting LLMs to prompting assistants, powerful third-party apps, vector databases, and building guardrailing systems. This paradigm is referred to as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). This is made easy through powerful NVIDIA products like NVIDIA NeMo™ Guardrails and ecosystem offerings like LangChain, LlamaIndex, and Milvus.
Generative AI Services: Accessing and serving generative AI foundation models at scale is made easy through managed API endpoints that are easily served through the cloud. Partner solutions like OpenAI, Cohere, Google VertexAI, AzureML can help developers get started with generative AI API endpoints. Or get started with NVIDIA AI Foundation models.
Generative AI Models: Foundation models trained on large datasets are readily available for developers to get started with across all modalities. Some of the most popular open-source community models include Llama2, Stable Diffusion, and ESM2. Experience NVIDIA AI Foundation models and others today.
SDKs and Frameworks: Get started with generative AI development quickly using developer toolkits, SDKs, and frameworks that include the latest advancements for easily and efficiently building, customizing, and deploying LLMs. Some of the popular frameworks include: NVIDIA NeMo Framework, NVIDIA Triton Inference Server™, HuggingFace Transformers, and DeepSpeed.
Libraries: Accelerating specific generative AI computations on compute infrastructure requires libraries and compilers that are specifically designed to address the needs of LLMs. Some of the most popular libraries include: XLA, Megatron-LM, CUTLASS, CUDA®, TensorRT-LLM™, RAFT, and cuDNN
Management and Orchestration: Building large-scale models often requires upwards of thousands of GPUs, and inferencing is also done on multi-node, multi-GPU configurations to address memory-limited bandwidth issues. This needs software that can carefully orchestrate the different LLM workloads on accelerated infrastructure. Some management and orchestration libraries include: Kubernetes, Slurm, Nephele, and NVIDIA Base Command™.
Accelerated Infrastructure: NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms provide the infrastructure to power these applications in a cost-optimized manner, whether they’re run in a data center, the cloud or on local desktops and laptops. Powerful platforms and technologies include: NVIDIA DGX™ platform, NVIDIA HGX™ systems, and NVIDIA RTX™ systems.
Free, Virtual Event
Join NVIDIA at LLM Developer Day
Delve into cutting-edge methods for large language model application development with NVIDIA experts.
Benefits
Developers can choose to engage with the NVIDIA AI platform at any layer of the stack, from infrastructure, software, and models to applications, either directly through NVIDIA products or through a vast ecosystem of offerings.
Comprehensive
A full-stack platform with end-to-end solutions, purpose-built for generative AI.
Availability and Choice
From the data center to the edge, developers have the broadest product choice at all layers of the stack, supported by the largest community.
State-of-the-Art Performance
Pushing the boundaries of computing with the most powerful accelerators and software stack, optimized for generative AI workloads.
Ease of Use
Simplify development workflows and management overhead with a suite of cutting-edge tools, software, and services.
Production-Grade
NVIDIA AI Enterprise is a production-grade software platform offering support, security, reliability, and manageability for running mission-critical generative AI workloads.
Try State-of-the-Art Generative AI Models From Your Browser
NVIDIA AI Foundation Models and Endpoints
Experience the latest generative AI models using APIs or UI from your browser without any setup or from your enterprise applications with API endpoints.
Get Access to Exclusive NVIDIA Resources
Access AI Models, SDKs, and Developer Resources
The NVIDIA Developer Program provides access to hundreds of software and performance-analysis tools across diverse industries and use cases. Join the program to get access to generative AI tools, AI models, training, documentation, how-to guides, expert forums, and more.
Get Technical Training
NVIDIA offers hands-on technical training and certification programs that can expand your knowledge and practical skills in generative AI and more.
Training is available for organizations and individuals. Self-paced courses and instructor-led workshops are developed and taught by NVIDIA experts and cover advanced software development techniques, leading frameworks and SDKs, and GPU development.
Connect With NVIDIA Experts
Have questions as you’re getting started? Explore our NVIDIA Developer Forum for AI to get your questions answered or explore insights from other developers.
Accelerate Your Startup
Join other innovative generative AI startups in the NVIDIA Inception program. Inception provides startups with access to the latest developer resources, preferred pricing on NVIDIA software and hardware, and exposure to the venture capital community. The program is free and available to tech startups of all stages.
Latest Research and Developments
Explore what’s new and learn about our latest breakthroughs.
Enhance Generative AI Accuracy and Reliability
Retrieval-augmented generation is a methodology for building application systems with information retrieved from external sources, coupled with the power of LLMs.
NeMo Guardrails Keeps AI Chatbots on Track
Open-source software helps developers add guardrails to AI chatbots to keep applications built on large language models aligned with their safety and security requirements.
Chip Designers Tap Generative AI With ChipNeMo
NVIDIA Research demonstrates how highly specialized fields can train LLMs on internal data to build customized assistants that increase productivity.
Build Generative AI-Based Tools
Connect NVIDIA Omniverse™ with third-party generative AI and LLM tools like ChatGPT or NVIDIA’s fine-tuned ChatUSD agent to accelerate 3D workflows, create Python-USD scripts, and help creators and developers rapidly build virtual worlds.
Explore NVIDIA ChatUSD
Eureka! NVIDIA Research Breakthrough Puts New Spin on Robot Learning
Eureka bridges the gap between high-level reasoning (coding) and low-level motor control. It is an open-ended agent that designs reward functions for robot dexterity at super-human level.
NVIDIA SteerLM: One Custom LLM for Multiple Use Cases
SteerLM is a simple, practical, and novel technique for aligning LLMs with just a single training run. It offers faster training times, lower total cost of ownership, and optimization of accelerated computing.
