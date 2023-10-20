Generative AI Systems and Applications: Building useful and robust applications for specific use cases and domains can require connecting LLMs to prompting assistants, powerful third-party apps, vector databases, and building guardrailing systems. This paradigm is referred to as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). This is made easy through powerful NVIDIA products like NVIDIA NeMo™ Guardrails and ecosystem offerings like LangChain, LlamaIndex, and Milvus.



Generative AI Services: Accessing and serving generative AI foundation models at scale is made easy through managed API endpoints that are easily served through the cloud. Partner solutions like OpenAI, Cohere, Google VertexAI, AzureML can help developers get started with generative AI API endpoints. Or get started with NVIDIA AI Foundation models.



Generative AI Models: Foundation models trained on large datasets are readily available for developers to get started with across all modalities. Some of the most popular open-source community models include Llama2, Stable Diffusion, and ESM2. Experience NVIDIA AI Foundation models and others today.