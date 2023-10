Developer Resources For Financial Services

NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server, part of the NVIDIA AI platform, is an open-source inference serving software that helps standardize model deployment and execution and delivers fast and scalable AI in production.

With DOCA, developers can program the data center infrastructure of tomorrow by creating software-defined, cloud-native, DPU-accelerated services with zero-trust protection to address the increasing performance and security demands of modern data centers.

NVIDIA Morpheus is an open application framework that enables cybersecurity developers to create optimized AI pipelines for filtering, processing and classifying large volumes of real-time data.

The NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library (cuDNN) is a GPU-accelerated library of primitives for deep neural networks . cuDNN provides highly tuned implementations for standard routines such as forward and backward convolution, pooling, normalization, and activation layers.

Deep Neural Network training has traditionally relied on IEEE single-precision format, however with mixed precision, you can train with half precision while maintaining the network accuracy achieved with single precision.

NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building end-to-end accelerated AI applications. JetPack SDK provides a full development environment for hardware-accelerated AI-at-the-edge development.

NVIDIA Collective Communications Library Learn More