Developer Resources For Financial Services

Accelerated Python in Banking

RAPIDS is an open-source platform, incubated at NVIDIA, for GPU-accelerated data science. It’s transforming many areas of the financial services industry, including the performance record for a representative benchmark designed to evaluate platforms for backtesting trading strategies. Learn how financial institutions are leveraging the RAPIDS platform.

Advancing Financial Services with Conversational AI Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a critical part of building better chatbots and AI assistants. Among the numerous language models used in NLP-based applications, BERT has emerged as a leader due to its innovative use of machine learning, rapid iteration and ease of use. Learn How the BERT language model is used for NLP.

