RTX Path Tracing

Whether you’re rasterizing, tracing rays, or both, this reference path tracer will ensure the physically-accurate lighting produced is true to life in real time. RTX Path Tracing provides you the flexibility to take individual components that suit your needs or take the entire path tracer and integrate it directly into your game engine. This path tracer leverages new hardware in NVIDIA RTX GPUs, allowing you to provide the highest-quality rendering modes with uncompromised performance.