How Retrieval-Augmented Generation Works



RAG enhances large language models (LLMs) by retrieving the most relevant and current information from external knowledge sources. Before a user can retrieve responses from a RAG pipeline, data must be ingested into the knowledge base.



Data Ingestion: Multimodal, structured, and unstructured data is extracted from various formats and converted to text so it can be filtered, chunked, and fed into the retrieval pipeline. Data Retrieval: Extracted data is passed to an embedding model to create knowledge embeddings that go into a vector database. When a user submits a query, the system embeds the query, retrieves relevant data from the vector database, reranks the results, and sends them to the LLM to return the most accurate and context-aware responses.

Evaluating RAG pipelines is crucial because these systems involve multiple interacting components, and mistakes or biases in the individual components can propagate through the system, leading to compounded errors in the generated output.