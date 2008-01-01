Libraries Drop-in GPU-accelerated libraries are an easy replacement for CPU libraries. Multi-GPU and multi-node aware, NVIDIA GPU-accelerated libraries provide the best performance for the most common patterns in HPC applications. Select from a wide variety of libraries optimized for commonly used computing operations.

Standard Languages Parallel features in standard C++ and Fortran can map routines to either the cores of a multi-core CPU or a GPU. The NVIDIA C++17 compilers add support for execution policies on the standard template library (STL), and the NVIDIA Fortran 2008 compiler’s DO CONCURRENT construct allows loops to iterate without interdependencies.

Directives Directive-based programming models provide an easy on-ramp to parallel computing on GPUs, CPUs, and other devices. If standard languages don’t have the flexibility or features you need to get good performance, augment with directives and remain portable to other compilers and platforms.