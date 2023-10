Meet Jetson, the Platform for AI at the Edge

NVIDIA® Jetson™ is used by professional developers to create breakthrough AI products across all industries, and by students and enthusiasts for hands-on AI learning and making amazing projects.

The Jetson platform includes small, power-efficient production modules and developer kits that offer the most comprehensive AI software stack for high-performance acceleration to power Generative AI at the edge, NVIDIA Metropolis and the Isaac platform.