NVIDIA CUDA-QX Quantum researchers and developers across a wide range of domains, from quantum error correction to hybrid solvers, use GPU programming to accelerate their applications. This demands highly optimized, domain-specific libraries. NVIDIA CUDA-QX, built on top of CUDA-Q™, is a collection of libraries and tools for accelerating research and development toward useful accelerated quantum supercomputing. Get Started

CUDA-QX Libraries CUDA-QX libraries are built on top of CUDA-Q, NVIDIA’s open-source, hardware-agnostic platform for accelerated quantum supercomputing, and are also released open-source on GitHub. The CUDA-QX libraries provide optimized implementations of key quantum primitives—from quantum error correction to hybrid algorithms—enabling developers to easily leverage the CUDA-Q platform. CUDA-Q QEC CUDA-Q QEC, which includes GPU-accelerated decoding primitives, Google’s stim stabilizer simulator, and extension points in CUDA-Q for custom decoders, is the foundational toolkit for any error correction researcher. Learn More About CUDA-Q QEC CUDA-Q Solvers Run prebuilt optimized kernels for VQE, ADAPT-VQE, QAOA, GQE, and more to get the most performance out of today’s hardware.

Learn More About CUDA-Q Solvers

Performance Single Syndrome Decoding Latency Batched Decoding Throughput Belief Propagation-Ordered Statistics Decoding (BP-OSD) is one of the most promising approaches for scalable quantum error correction. CUDA-Q QEC accelerates BP-OSD with state-of-the-art latency and throughput, offering a 29–35x speedup over industry standard decoders for a single shot, as well as an additional speedup of up to 42x for high-throughput use cases where many syndromes need to be decoded at once.

Latest Product News Introducing NVIDIA CUDA-QX Libraries for Accelerated Quantum Supercomputing Learn how the CUDA-QX libraries can accelerate the development of hybrid applications, ranging from quantum error correction to chemical simulation. Learn More About CUDA-QX Libraries NVIDIA and QuEra Decode Quantum Errors with AI Learn how researchers will boost magic state fidelity and accelerate QEC research with NVIDIA AI Decoder, a transformer based AI decoder. Learn More About AI Decoder

Accelerating Quantum Error Correction Research With NVIDIA Quantum Learn how CUDA-Q QEC features like an advanced BP+OSD decoder implementation, integration with Infleqtion’s qLDPC code library, and CUDA-Q’s accelerated noisy simulator help streamline quantum error correction research. Learn More About QEC

