Quantum researchers and developers across a wide range of domains, from quantum error correction to hybrid solvers, use GPU programming to accelerate their applications. This demands highly optimized, domain-specific libraries. NVIDIA CUDA-QX, built on top of CUDA-Q™, is a collection of libraries and tools for accelerating research and development toward useful accelerated quantum supercomputing.
CUDA-QX Libraries
CUDA-QX libraries are built on top of CUDA-Q, NVIDIA’s open-source, hardware-agnostic platform for accelerated quantum supercomputing, and are also released open-source on GitHub. The CUDA-QX libraries provide optimized implementations of key quantum primitives—from quantum error correction to hybrid algorithms—enabling developers to easily leverage the CUDA-Q platform.
CUDA-Q QEC
CUDA-Q QEC, which includes GPU-accelerated decoding primitives, Google's stim stabilizer simulator, and extension points in CUDA-Q for custom decoders, is the foundational toolkit for any error correction researcher.
CUDA-Q Solvers
Run prebuilt optimized kernels for VQE, ADAPT-VQE, QAOA, GQE, and more to get the most performance out of today’s hardware.
Performance
Single Syndrome Decoding Latency
Batched Decoding Throughput
Belief Propagation-Ordered Statistics Decoding (BP-OSD) is one of the most promising approaches for scalable quantum error correction. CUDA-Q QEC accelerates BP-OSD with state-of-the-art latency and throughput, offering a 29–35x speedup over industry standard decoders for a single shot, as well as an additional speedup of up to 42x for high-throughput use cases where many syndromes need to be decoded at once.
Latest Product News
Introducing NVIDIA CUDA-QX Libraries for Accelerated Quantum Supercomputing
Learn how the CUDA-QX libraries can accelerate the development of hybrid applications, ranging from quantum error correction to chemical simulation.
NVIDIA and QuEra Decode Quantum Errors with AI
Learn how researchers will boost magic state fidelity and accelerate QEC research with NVIDIA AI Decoder, a transformer based AI decoder.
Accelerating Quantum Error Correction Research With NVIDIA Quantum
Learn how CUDA-Q QEC features like an advanced BP+OSD decoder implementation, integration with Infleqtion's qLDPC code library, and CUDA-Q's accelerated noisy simulator help streamline quantum error correction research.
