This foundational software stack for autonomous vehicles (AV) consists of an embedded real-time operating system (RTOS), NVIDIA Hypervisor, NVIDIA® CUDA® libraries, NVIDIA TensorRT™ and other components optimized to provide direct access to DRIVE AGX hardware acceleration engines.

NVIDIA DRIVE OS Software Development Kit (SDK) consists of all required software, libraries, and tools to build, debug, profile, and deploy applications for autonomous vehicles and self-driving cars across the CPU, GPU and other DRIVE AGX hardware acceleration engines. These development tools provide optimized workflows for parallel computing and deep learning development.

In order to maximize productivity, NVIDIA DRIVE OS SDK leverages industry standard tools, technologies, and APIs to provide a familiar and comfortable high-productivity development environment.

DRIVE OS QNX for Safety leverages Blackberry QNX OS for Safety to satisfy Functional Safety (FuSa) requirements.