  1. Home

Power Your AI Apps With NVIDIA RTX PCs

Develop and optimize Windows applications with the latest AI capabilities on the world’s most advanced PCs.

A developer is powering AI apps on her NVIDIA RTX PC laptop

Benefits

Decorative

Maximum Performance

Powered by dedicated AI Tensor Cores with up to 1300 TOPS, NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs offer the highest throughput and lowest latency available on PC. 

Decorative

Broadest Ecosystem

NVIDIA’s AI development platform offers the broadest selection of AI developer tools, SDKs, models, and frameworks to build the next generation of AI applications on Windows.

Decorative

100M+ Installed Base

Deploy advanced AI capabilities to the largest install base of powerful, dedicated AI accelerators, with more than 100M RTX AI PCs and workstations worldwide

Decorative

Privacy and Confidentiality

Running AI locally enables workloads that stay on device at all times, enabling privacy and confidentiality.

Decorative

Local, Always Available

Let users run as many inferences as they want without wait time, or without any internet connectivity.

Get Started With Developing AI Applications for RTX PCs

Learn how to get the most out of RTX PCs. Discover easy ways to add AI to your applications with SDKs and AI blueprints. And get access to exclusive tools to customize AI models. 

Accelerate AI with NVIDIA RTX GPUs

Accelerate AI With NVIDIA RTX GPUs

Discover how to get the most performance out of your application across popular inference backends including TensorRT, DirectML, and Llama.cpp.

Learn About AI Acceleration on RTX PCs

NVIDIA Nsight Systems visualizes system workload metrics on a timeline

Optimize Application Pipelines for Maximum Performance

Analyze, profile, and optimize your end-to-end application pipeline for maximum performance using NVIDIA tools.

Learn How to Optimize Your Application

NVIDIA AI SDKs, models and blueprints for development

Integrate AI Features into Your Application

Jumpstart your development with curated and pre-optimized SDKs, AI models, and reference samples.