Nsight Graphics Features

Nsight Aftermath

With Nsight Aftermath, developers can generate a GPU “mini-dump” file from a live running graphics application that contains detailed information about the GPU pipeline. This information can be used to pinpoint not only where in the user code the faulting workload was launched, but vital data about the pipeline to understand why the exception was triggered. These GPU "mini-dump" files provide debugging information for the immediate problem, and an artifact for tracking problem trends and patterns.

Learn More