Jetson Developer Kits
NVIDIA® Jetson™ developer kits are used by professionals to develop and test software for products based on Jetson modules, and by students and enthusiasts for projects and learning. Each developer kit includes a non-production specification Jetson module attached to a reference carrier board with standard hardware interfaces for flexible development and rapid prototyping.
Getting Started is Easy
Get up and running quickly, start your first project, and join us at the Jetson forums.
The Community is Strong with This One
Jetson developers actively contribute videos, how-tos, and open-source projects in addition to the free and comprehensive tutorials offered by NVIDIA.
Explore and learn from the Jetson projects created by us and our community.
Welcome Enthusiasts and Professionals
AI Software for Everyone
NVIDIA JetPack™ brings to each Jetson developer the same accelerated CUDA-X™ AI software used by professionals around the world.
Advanced Collateral too
If you’re creating a Jetson based product, see our detailed Jetson module collateral, product design guides and more.
Tap Into the Jetson Partner Ecosystem
NVIDIA Ecosystem Partner Products
See all the NVIDIA ecosystem partner products supporting the Jetson products.
Partner Development Systems
See all the development systems offered by NVIDIA certified ecosystem partners and get started today.
Jetson Developer Kit Lineup
Jetson developer kits are small, power-efficient AI computers, ideal for product development and hands-on learning.
Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit
The NVIDIA® Jetson AGX 64GB Orin™ Developer Kit and all Jetson Orin modules share one SoC architecture, enabling the developer kit to emulate any of the modules and make it easy for you to start developing your next product. Compact size, lots of connectors, and up to 275 TOPS of AI performance make this developer kit perfect for prototyping advanced AI-powered robots and other Edge AI devices.
Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit
The NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit sets a new standard for creating entry-level AI-powered robots, smart drones, and intelligent cameras, while simplifying the process of starting with the Jetson Orin Nano series.Compact design, lots of connectors and up to 40 TOPS of AI performance make this developer kit perfect for transforming your visionary concepts into reality. With up to 80X the performance of Jetson Nano, it can run all modern AI models, including transformer and advanced robotics models.
Jetson Nano Developer Kit
Jetson Nano Developer Kit is a small, powerful computer that lets you run multiple neural networks in parallel for applications like image classification, object detection, segmentation, and speech processing. All in an easy-to-use platform that runs in as little as 5 watts. The power of modern AI is now available for makers, learners, and embedded developers.
