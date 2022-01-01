GAME DEVELOPMENT

A hub for SDKs, resources and news for
developers working in the gaming industry.

NVIDIA Gaming Technology

NVIDIA tools, SDKs, and partner engines work together to produce the next generation of stunning real-time content that leverages AI and ray tracing.


NVIDIA ACE for Games

ACE for Games

NVIDIA ACE for Games is a foundry for intelligent in-game characters powered by generative AI.

Learn more about ACE

Blast

Blast is a destruction library developed to replace the APEX Destruction module.

Blast is a destruction library developed to replace the APEX Destruction module.

DLSS

DLSS

NVIDIA DLSS is a neural graphics technology that multiplies performance using AI.

Learn more about DLSS

Download SDK

RTXDI Bookshelf Scene

Direct Illumination

NVIDIA RTX™ Direct Illumination (RTXDI) automatically renders millions of realistic dynamic lights and shadows.

Learn more about RTXDI

Microsoft DirectX

DirectX

DirectX is a Microsoft graphics API for the development of real-time graphics that also codifies NVIDIA RTX technologies.

Learn more about DirectX

Flow

NVIDIA Flow is a combustible fluid, fire and smoke simulation, following in the footsteps of NVIDIA Turbulence and FlameWorks

Learn more about NVIDIA Flow Access NVIDIA Flow Github

NVIDIA GeForce Experience

GeForce Experience

NVIDIA GeForce Experience™ is a companion application for GeForce that includes up-to-date drivers and optimized game settings.

Learn more about
GeForce Experience

GFN Cloud Playtest

GFN Cloud Playtest

GeForce NOW (GFN) Cloud Playtest enables developers to manage their content on the GFN service, triage issues, and more.

Learn more about Cloud Playlist

GFN SDK

GFN SDK

The GeForce NOW SDK (GFN SDK) allows developers to enhance their games to run more seamlessly on GFN.

Learn more about GFN SDK

RTXGI Museum Scene

Global Illumination

NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) renders multi-bounce lighting instantly with accurate indirect lighting.

Learn more about RTXGI

NVIDIA HairWorks

HairWorks

NVIDIA HairWorks enables advanced simulation and rendering techniques for richer hair and fur.

Learn more about HairWorks

HBAO

Horizon-Based Ambient Occlusion Plus

NVIDIA Horizon-Based Ambient Occlusion Plus (HBAO+) instantly renders realistic shadowing around objects.

Learn more about HBAO+

Kickstart RT

Kickstart RT

The Kickstart RT SDK enables developers to get more realistic dynamic lighting into their game engines in a much shorter timespan than traditional methods.

Learn more about Kickstart RT

RTXMU Street Scene

Memory Utility

NVIDIA RTX Memory Utility (RTXMU) reduces the GPU memory footprint caused by ray tracing.

Learn more about RTXMU

NVIDIA Micro-Mesh

Micro-Mesh

NVIDIA Micro-Mesh is a graphics primitive for micro triangles that can efficiently store opacity or displacement

Learn more about Micro-Mesh

NVIDIA NeMo

NeMo

NVIDIA NeMo is an open-source framework for building and training conversational AI; the foundation of automatic speech recognition, text to speech generation, and language processing models.

Learn more about Nemo Download Framework
NVIDIA Nsight

Nsight Tools Suite

NVIDIA Nsight™ tools are a collection of applications for building, debugging, profiling, and developing software that utilizes NVIDIA hardware.

Learn more about Nsight

NVIDIA Omniverse Platform

NVIDIA Omniverse Platform

Omniverse is a scalable, multi-GPU real-time reference development platform for 3D simulation and design collaboration. The platform is built with developers in mind and gives them the ability to customize their 3D workflows at every layer to easily develop new world building tools.

Learn more about NVIDIA
Omniverse Download NVIDIA Omniverse

NVIDIA Omniverse Audio 2 Face

Omniverse Audio2Face

Omniverse Audio2Face beta simplifies animation of a 3D character to match any voice-over track for interactive real-time applications or as a traditional facial animation authoring tool.

Learn more about Audio2Face Download Audio2Face
NVIDIA Omniverse Code

Omniverse Code

Omniverse Code is the integrated development environment for developers and power users to easily build their Omniverse extensions, apps, microservices or connectors.

Learn more about Omniverse Code Download NVIDIA Omniverse

NVIDIA Path Tracing

Path Tracing

NVIDIA RTX Path Tracing merges years of best practices within real-time ray tracing and neural graphics development for building a real-time path tracer.

Learn more about Path Tracing

PhysX

NVIDIA® PhysX® is a scalable multi-platform physics simulation solution that brings high-performance and precision accuracy to industrial simulation.

Learn more about PhysX

NVIDIA Picasso

Picasso

NVIDIA Picasso is a cloud service for building and deploying generative AI-powered image, video, and 3D applications.

Learn more about Picasso

NRD in Watch Dogs Legion

Real-Time Denoisers

NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD) is a noise removal technology for image noise generated from lighting, shadow, and ray-traced sources.

Learn more about NRD

NVIDIA Reflex

Reflex

NVIDIA Reflex is a suite of technologies that measures, analyzes, and reduces system latency.

Learn more about Reflex

NVIDIA Riva

Riva

NVIDIA Riva is a GPU accelerated speech AI SDK for building and deploying fully customizable, real-time AI pipelines.

Learn more about Riva
NVIDIA Texture Tools Exporter

Texture Tools Exporter

NVIDIA Texture Tools Exporter creates highly compressed texture files directly from image sources.

Learn more about
Texture Tools Exporter

Naraka Bladepoint in Unity

Unity

Unity is a real-time development platform developed by Unity Technologies that’s used to make interactive 2D and 3D experiences.

Learn more about Unity

Fortnite on RTX in Unreal Engine

Unreal Engine

Unreal Engine is a real-time 3D creation platform developed by Epic Games that’s used to make photorealistic visuals and immersive experiences.

Learn more about
Unreal Engine

Vulkan

Vulkan

Vulkan is a new-generation graphics and compute open-standard API created by the Khronos Group that provides high-efficiency, cross-platform access to modern GPUs.

Learn more about Vulkan

NVIDIA WaveWorks

WaveWorks

NVIDIA WaveWorks delivers cinematic-quality ocean simulation for interactive applications.

Learn more about WaveWorks


Omniverse Cloud

Omniverse Cloud

Omniverse Cloud is a suite of cloud services that gives artists, creators, designers and developers instant access to the NVIDIA Omniverse™ platform for 3D design collaboration and simulation from up to billions of devices.

Learn more about Omniverse Cloud Apply for early access

Generative AI for Game Development

More NVIDIA SDKs that harness Generative AI for game development are on the way. Stay in the loop on the latest advancements in AI accelerated rendering, content creation, and more.


Notify Me

Browse by Resource Type



NVIDIA ACE Enhanced with Dynamic Responses for Virtual Characters

NVIDIA ACE enables intelligent in game characters powered by Generative AI. Today we are introducing NeMo SteerLM - a model alignment technique that allows developers to train large language models to provide responses aligned with particular attributes ranging from humorous, to toxic, to helpful.


Watch the NVIDIA ACE for Games demo

NVIDIA Omniverse: Exploring DeepSearch with Activision

The NVIDIA Omniverse platform's AI and advanced rendering capabilities allow Activision to search through thousands of Call of Duty assets. Omniverse "Deep Search" makes searching through 3D assets completely intuitive, while Omniverse RTX Renderer's real-time path-traced rendering displays the search results in ultra-high fidelity, providing environmental lighting based on the game level.

Watch Exploring DeepSearch with
Activision video

AI-Powered Facial Animation with Omniverse Audio2Face

Quickly and easily generate expressive facial animation from just an audio source with NVIDIA's Deep Learning AI technology.





Watch AI-powered animation with
Omniverse Audio2Face


Keep Up with the Latest in NVIDIA Game Development

Resources

Developer Resources

The NVIDIA Developer Program provides the advanced tools and training needed to successfully build applications on all NVIDIA technology platforms. This includes access to hundreds of SDKs, a network of like-minded developers through our community forums, and more.

Join Today

Technical Training

NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) offers hands-on training in AI, accelerated computing, and accelerated data science to solve real-world problems. Powered by GPUs in the cloud, training is available as self-paced, online courses or live, instructor-led workshops.

View Courses

Accelerate Your Startup

NVIDIA Inception—an acceleration platform for AI, data science, and HPC startups—supports over 7,000 startups worldwide with go-to-market support, expertise, and technology. Startups get access to training through the DLI, preferred pricing on hardware, and invitations to exclusive networking events.

Learn More

Legacy Tools

To better serve developers who are leveraging our legacy graphics tools, this hub includes all tools that are still available but no longer in development or supported.

Access Legacy Tools

NVIDIA Gaming News



View all Gaming News

