Developer Resources for Consumer Internet

NVIDIA Maxine

NVIDIA Maxine is a fully accelerated platform SDK for developers of video conferencing services to build and deploy AI-powered features that use state-of-the-art models in their cloud .Maxine includes APIs for the latest innovations from NVIDIA research such as face alignment, gaze correction, face re-lighting and real time translation in addition to capabilities such as super-resolution, noise removal, closed captioning and virtual assistants.

NVIDIA DeepStream

The NVIDIA DeepStream SDK lets you build and deploy AI-powered intelligent video analytics (IVA) applications and services. DeepStream offers a multi-platform scalable framework with Transport Layer Security (TLS) for deploying on the edge and connecting to any cloud.

TAO Toolkit

The NVIDIA TAO Toolkit makes it possible to create accurate and efficient AI models for intelligent video analytics (IVA) and computer vision applications without expertise in AI frameworks. Developers, researchers, and software partners building intelligent vision AI apps and services can bring their own data to fine-tune pre-trained models instead of going through the hassle of training from scratch.