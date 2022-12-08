Bi3D Proximity Segmentation

Bi3D is a binary depth classification network used to classify the depth of objects at a given distance. The idea behind Bi3D is that it is faster and easier to classify an object as being closer or farther than a certain distance, rather than to regress its actual distance accurately. This is an ideal model for building collision avoidance applications, similar to those used in current industrial autonomous mobile robot (AMR) systems.