Video and Audio Solutions
NVIDIA’s AI-powered SDKs for building GPU-accelerated multimedia processing applications provide real-time solutions for enhancing, modifying, and optimizing audio and video quality. Packaged into two core live streaming and video conferencing products—NVIDIA Broadcast Engine and NVIDIA Maxine™—these SDKS enable developers to improve live streaming, content creation, and video conferencing applications and platforms.
Face and Body Tracking
The AR SDK allows developers to enable real-time 3D tracking of a person’s face and body using a standard web camera, creating fun and engaging augmented reality (AR) effects.
Audio Enhancements
With the Audio Effects SDK, developers can utilize AI to remove distracting background noise, isolating human speech in audio from incoming and/or outgoing audio feeds.
Super Resolution and Virtual Backgrounds
The Video Effects SDK allows developers to utilize AI to upscale video resolution in real time and provide virtual backgrounds, optimize the viewing experience.
Video and Image Analytics
The DeepStream SDK delivers a complete streaming analytics toolkit for AI-based multi-sensor processing and video and image understanding.
Conversational AI
The Riva SDK is an application framework for multimodal conversational AI services that delivers real-time performance on GPUs.
Facial Animation from Voice
The Audio2Face SDK is an AI-powered application that generates expressive facial animation from just an audio source.
Live Streaming for Windows Machines
NVIDIA Broadcast Engine is a suite of SDKs that provides AI-powered features for broadcasting, content creation, and video conferencing to developers utilizing AI on local Windows machines.
Platform for Cloud-Based Video Conferencing
NVIDIA Maxine is a fully accelerated platform SDK for building and deploying AI-powered video conferencing features using state-of-the-art models in the cloud.
Display and Output Technologies
View a collection of products for creating optimized GPU-accelerated applications for any type of display. These products enable developers to improve the delivery and synchronization of their visual applications.
Core Video Technologies
Explore the hardware-accelerated technology that serves as the foundation for all video solutions. Taking advantage of the latest NVIDIA architecture, this technology frees up the GPU and CPU for other operations, providing more computational power for developers to create their applications.
Video Encode and Decode
The Video Codec SDK is a comprehensive set of APIs, including high-performance tools, samples, and documentation for hardware-accelerated video encode and decode on Windows and Linux.
Graphics and Compute
The Vulkan API is a new-generation graphics and compute open-standard API that provides high-efficiency, cross-platform access to modern GPUs.
Accurate Flow Vectors
The Optical Flow SDK uses sophisticated algorithms to yield highly accurate flow vectors, which are robust to frame-to-frame intensity variations and can track true object motion.
High-Performance Data Transfer
The Rivermax SDK enables direct data transfers to and from the GPU, delivering best-in-class throughput and latency with minimal CPU utilization for streaming workloads.
Accelerated Game Asset Loading and Decompression
NVIDIA RTX™ IO enables rapid GPU-based loading and game asset decompression, accelerating IO performance by up to 100X compared to hard drives and traditional storage APIs.
Low-Latency IO and GPU/CPU Synchronization
GPUDirect® for Video allows third-party hardware to efficiently communicate with NVIDIA GPUs and minimize historical latency issues by synchronizing IO devices with the GPU and CPU.
Direct Transfer Between GPU and Storage
GPUDirect Storage enables a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory and storage, which avoids a bounce buffer through the CPU.
Neural Network Trainer
The Data Loading Library reduces latency and training time by overlapping training and pre-processing when decoding and augmenting images, videos, and speech.
Accelerated Video and Image Processing
The Performance Primitives library provides GPU-accelerated image, video, and signal processing functions that perform up to 30X faster than CPU-only implementations.
Low-Latency Image Decoding
The nvJPEG libraries provide low-latency decoding, encoding, and transcoding for common JPEG formats used in computer vision applications, such as image classification/segmentation and object detection.
