Jetson Modules
NVIDIA® Jetson™ brings accelerated AI performance to the Edge in a power-efficient and compact form factor. Together with NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK, these Jetson modules open the door for you to develop and deploy innovative products across all industries.
The Jetson family of modules all use the same NVIDIA CUDA-X™ software, and support cloud-native technologies like containerization and orchestration to build, deploy, and manage AI at the edge.
With Jetson, customers can accelerate all modern AI networks, easily roll out new features, and leverage the same software for different products and applications.
Edge AI Momentum
Intelligent machine OEMs and AI application developers create breakthrough products with Jetson in the fields of manufacturing, logistics, retail, service, agriculture, smart city, and healthcare and life sciences.
Jetson Success Stories
Jetson Support and Ecosystem
Jetson Support Resources
Detailed hardware design collateral, software samples and documentation, and an active Jetson developer community are here to help.
Jetson Ecosystem Partners
Get to market faster with software, hardware, and sensor products and services available from Jetson ecosystem and distribution partners.
Technical Specifications
|Jetson AGX Orin Series
|Jetson Orin NX Series
|Jetson Orin Nano Series
|Jetson AGX Xavier Series
|Jetson Xavier NX Series
|Jetson TX2 Series
|Jetson Nano
|Jetson AGX Orin 64GB
|Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
|Jetson AGX Orin 32GB
|Jetson Orin NX 16GB
|Jetson Orin NX 8GB
|Jetson Orin Nano 8GB
|Jetson Orin Nano 4GB
|Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial
|Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB
|Jetson AGX Xavier
|Jetson Xavier NX 16GB
|Jetson Xavier NX
|TX2i
|TX2
|TX2 4GB
|TX2 NX
|AI Performance
|275 TOPS
|248 TOPS
|200 TOPS
|100 TOPS
|70 TOPS
|40 TOPs
|20 TOPs
|30 TOPS
|32 TOPS
|21 TOPS
|1.26 TFLOPS
|1.33 TFLOPS
|472 GFLOPS
|GPU
|2048-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with
64 Tensor Cores
|1792-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with
56 Tensor Cores
|1024-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with
32 Tensor Cores
|1024-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 32 Tensor Cores
|512-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 16 Tensor Cores
|512-core NVIDIA Volta architecture GPU with
64 Tensor Cores
|384-core NVIDIA Volta™ architecture GPU with 48 Tensor Cores
|256-core NVIDIA Pascal™ architecture GPU
|128-core NVIDIA Maxwell™ architecture GPU
|GPU Max Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|930 MHz
|918 MHz
|765 MHz
|625 MHz
|1211 MHz
|1377 MHz
|1100 MHz
|1.12GHz
|1.3 GHz
|921MHz
|CPU
|12-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU
3MB L2 + 6MB L3
|8-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU
2MB L2 + 4MB L3
|8-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU
2MB L2 + 4MB L3
|6-core NVIDIA Arm® Cortex A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU
1.5MB L2 + 4MB L3
|6-core Arm® Cortex®-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU
1.5MB L2 + 4MB L3
|8-core NVIDIA Carmel Arm®v8.2
64-bit CPU
8MB L2 + 4MB L3
|6-core NVIDIA Carmel Arm®v8.2 64-bit CPU
6MB L2 + 4MB L3
|Dual-Core NVIDIA Denver 2 64-Bit CPU and Quad-Core Arm® Cortex®-A57 MPCore processor
|Quad-Core Arm® Cortex®-A57 MPCore processor
|CPU Max Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Denver2: 1.95 GHz
Cortex-A57: 1.92 GHz
|Denver 2: 2.2 GHz
Cortex-A57: 2 GHz
|1.43GHz
|DL Accelerator
|
|—
|DL Max Frequency
|
|—
|Vision Accelerator
|
|—
|Safety Cluster Engine
|
2x Arm®
Cortex®-R5 in lockstep
|Memory
|64GB 256-bit LPDDR5
204.8GB/s
|64GB 256-bit LPDDR5 (+ ECC)
204.8GB/s
|32GB 256-bit LPDDR5
204.8GB/s"
|16GB 128-bit LPDDR5
102.4GB/s
|8GB 128-bit LPDDR5
102.4GB/s
|8GB 128-bit LPDDR5
68 GB/s
|4GB 64-bit LPDDR5
34 GB/s
|32GB 256-bit LPDDR4x (ECC support)
136.5GB/s
|64GB 256-bit LPDDR4x
136.5GB/s
|32GB 256-bit LPDDR4x
136.5GB/s
|16GB 128-bit LPDDR4x
59.7GB/s
|8GB 128-bit LPDDR4x
59.7GB/s
|8GB 128-bit LPDDR4 (ECC Support)
51.2GB/s
|8GB 128-bit LPDDR4
59.7GB/s
|4GB 128-bit LPDDR4
51.2GB/s
|4GB 64-bit LPDDR4
25.6GB/s"
|Storage
|64GB eMMC 5.1
|
(Supports external NVMe)
|64GB eMMC 5.1
|32GB eMMC 5.1
|16GB eMMC 5.1
|32GB eMMC 5.1
|16GB eMMC 5.1
|16GB eMMC 5.1 †
|Video Encode
|
2x 4K60 (H.265)
4x 4K30 (H.265)
8x 1080p60 (H.265)
16x 1080p30 (H.265)
|
1x 4K60 (H.265)
3x 4K30 (H.265)
7x 1080p60 (H.265)
15x 1080p30 (H.265)
|
1x 4K60 (H.265)
3x 4K30 (H.265)
6x 1080p60 (H.265)
12x 1080p30 (H.265)
|1080p30 supported by 1-2 CPU cores
|
2x 4K60 (H.265)
6x 4K30 (H.265)
12x 1080p60 (H.265)
24x 1080p30 (H.265)
|
4x 4K60 (H.265)
8x 4K30 (H.265)
16x 1080p60 (H.265)
32x 1080p30 (H.265)
|2x 4K60 (H.265) 4x 4K30 (H.265) 10x 1080p60 (H.265) 22x 1080p30 (H.265)
|
1x 4K60 (H.265)
3x 4K30 (H.265)
4x 1080p60 (H.265)
|
1x 4K30 (H.265)
2x 1080p60 (H.265)
|Video Decode
|
1x 8K30 (H.265)
3x 4K60 (H.265)
7x 4K30 (H.265)
11x 1080p60 (H.265)
22x 1080p30 (H.265)
|
1x 8K30 (H.265)
3x 4K60 (H.265)
7x 4K30 (H.265
11x 1080p60 (H.265)
23x 1080p30 (H.265)
|
1x 8K30 (H.265)
2x 4K60 (H.265)
4x 4K30 (H.265)
9x 1080p60 (H.265)
18x 1080p30 (H.265)
|
1x 4K60 (H.265)
2x 4K30 (H.265)
5x 1080p60 (H.265)
11x 1080p30 (H.265)
|
2x 8K30 (H.265)
4x 4K60 (H.265)
8x 4K30 (H.265)
18x 1080p60 (H.265)
36x 1080p30 (H.265)
|
2x 8K30 (H.265)
6x 4K60 (H.265)
12x 4K30 (H.265)
26x 1080p60 (H.265)
52x 1080p30 (H.265)
|
2x 8K30 (H.265)
6x 4K60 (H.265)
12x 4K30 (H.265)
22x 1080p60 (H.265)
44x 1080p30 (H.265)
|
2x 4K60 (H.265)
7x 1080p60 (H.265)
14x 1080p30 (H.265)
|
1x 4K60 (H.265)
4x 1080p60 (H.265)
|CSI Camera
|
Up to 6 cameras
(16 via virtual channels**) 16 lanes MIPI CSI-2 D-PHY 2.1 (up to 40Gbps) | C-PHY 2.0 (up to 164Gbps)
|Up to 4 cameras
(8 via virtual channels***)
8 lanes MIPI CSI-2
D-PHY 2.1 (up to 20Gbps)
|Up to 4 cameras
(8 via virtual channels***)
8 lanes MIPI CSI-2
D-PHY 2.1 (up to 20Gbps)
|
Up to 6 cameras
(36 via virtual channels) 16 lanes MIPI CSI-2 D-PHY 1.2 (up to 40 Gbps) C-PHY 1.1 (up to 62 Gbps)
|
Up to 6 cameras
(36 via virtual channels) 16 lanes MIPI CSI-2 | 8 lanes SLVS-EC D-PHY 1.2 (up to 40 Gbps) C-PHY 1.1 (up to 62 Gbps)
|
Up to 6 cameras
(24 via virtual channels) 14 lanes MIPI CSI-2 D-PHY 1.2 (up to 30 Gbps)
|
Up to 6 cameras
(12 via virtual channels) 12 lanes MIPI CSI-2 D-PHY 1.2 (up to 30 Gbps)
|
Up to 5 cameras
(12 via virtual channels) 12 lanes MIPI CSI-2 D-PHY 1.1 (up to 30 Gbps)
|
Up to 4 cameras
12 lanes MIPI CSI-2 D-PHY 1.1 (up to 18 Gbps)
|PCIE*
|
Up to 2 x8 + 2 x4 + 2 x1
(PCIe Gen4, Root Port & Endpoint)
|
1 x4 + 3 x1
(PCIe Gen4, Root Port & Endpoint)
|1 x4 + 3 x1
(PCIe Gen3, Root Port, & Endpoint)
|
1 x8 + 1 x4 + 1 x2 + 2 x1
(PCIe Gen4, Root Port & Endpoint)
|
1 x4 (PCIe Gen4)
+ 1 x1 (PCIe Gen3)
|
up to 1 x1 + 1 x4 OR 1 x1 + 1 x1 + 1 x2
(PCIe Gen2)
|
1 x1 + 1 x2
(PCIe Gen2)
|
1 x4
(PCIe Gen2)
|USB*
|3x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps) 4x USB 2.0
|3x USB.3.2 Gen2 (10.Gbps)
3x USB 2.0
|3x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps) 3x USB 2.0
|3x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps) 4x USB 2.0
|1x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps) 3x USB 2.0
|up to 3x USB 3.0 (5 Gbps) 3x USB 2.0
|1x USB 3.0 (5 Gbps) 3x USB 2.0
|1x USB 3.0 (5 Gbps) 3x USB 2.0
|Networking*
|
1x GbE
1x 10GbE
|1x GbE
|1x GbE
|1x GbE
|1x GbE
|1x GbE
|1x GbE, WLAN
|1x GbE
|1x GbE
|Display
|1x 8K60 multi-mode DP 1.4a (+MST)/eDP 1.4a/HDMI 2.1
|1x 8K60 multi-mode DP 1.4a (+MST)/eDP 1.4a/HDMI 2.1
|1x 4K30 multi-mode DP 1.2 (+MST)/eDP 1.4/HDMI 1.4**
|3 multi-mode DP 1.4/eDP 1.4/HDMI 2.0
|2 multi-mode DP 1.4/eDP 1.4/HDMI 2.0
|2 multi-mode DP 1.2/eDP 1.4/HDMI 2.0 2 x4 DSI (1.5Gbps/lane)
|2 multi-mode DP 1.2/eDP 1.4/HDMI 2.0 1 x2 DSI (1.5Gbps/lane)
|2 multi-mode DP 1.2/eDP 1.4/HDMI 2.0 1 x2 DSI (1.5Gbps/lane)
|Other IO
|4x UART, 3x SPI, 4x I2S, 8x I2C, 2x CAN, PWM, DMIC & DSPK, GPIOs
|3x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2S, 4x I2C, 1x CAN, DMIC & DSPK, PWM, GPIOs
|3x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2S, 4x I2C, 1x CAN, DMIC & DSPK, PWM, GPIOs
|5x UART, 3x SPI, 4x I2S, 8x I2C, 2x CAN, PWM, DMIC, GPIOs
|3x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2S, 4x I2C, 1x CAN, DMIC & DSPK, PWM, GPIOs
|5x UART, 3x SPI, 4x I2S, 8x I2C, 2x CAN, GPIOs
|3x UART, 2x SPI, 4x I2S, 4x I2C, 1x CAN, GPIOs
|3x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2S, 4x I2C, GPIOs
|Power
|15W - 60W
|15W - 75W
|15W - 40W
|10W - 25W
|10W - 20W
|7W - 15W
|7W - 10W
|20W - 40W
|10W - 30W
|10W - 20W
|10W - 20W
|7.5W - 15W
|5W - 10W
|Mechanical
|
100mm x 87mm
699-pin Molex Mirror Mezz Connector Integrated Thermal Transfer Plate
|69.6mm x 45mm 260-pin SO-DIMM connector
|69.6mm x 45mm 260-pin SO-DIMM connector
|100mm x 87mm 699-pin connector Integrated Thermal Transfer Plate
|69.6mm x 45mm 260-pin SO-DIMM connector
|87mm x 50mm 400-pin connector Integrated Thermal Transfer Plate
|69.6mm x 45mm 260-pin SO-DIMM connector
|69.6mm x 45mm 260-pin SO-DIMM connector
† The Jetson Nano and Jetson Xavier NX modules included as part of the Jetson Nano developer kit and the Jetson Xavier NX developer kit have slots for using microSD cards instead of eMMC as system storage devices.
* USB 3.2, MGBE, and PCIe share UPHY Lanes. See the Product Design Guide for supported UPHY configurations.
** See the Jetson Orin Nano Series Data Sheet for more details on additional compatibility to DP 1.4a and HDMI 2.1
*** Virtual Channels for Jetson Orin NX and Jetson Orin Nano are subject to change
Refer to the Software Features section of the latest NVIDIA Jetson Linux Developer Guide for a list of supported features.
Jetson Module Lineup
Jetson AGX Orin Series
Bring your next-gen products to life with the world’s most powerful AI computer for energy-efficient autonomous machines. Up to 275 TOPS and 8X the performance of the last generation for multiple concurrent AI inference pipelines, and high-speed interface support for multiple sensors make this the ideal solution for applications from manufacturing and logistics to retail and healthcare.
Jetson AGX Orin 64GB | Jetson AGX Orin 32GB | Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
Jetson Orin NX Series
Experience the world’s most powerful AI computer for autonomous power-efficient machines in the smallest Jetson form factor. It delivers up to 5X the performance and twice the CUDA cores of NVIDIA Jetson Xavier™ NX, plus high-speed interface support for multiple sensors. With up to 100 TOPS for multiple concurrent AI inference pipelines, Jetson Orin NX gives you big performance in an amazingly compact package.
Jetson Orin Nano Series
NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ Nano series modules deliver up to 40 TOPS of AI performance in the smallest Jetson form-factor, with power options between 5W and 15W. This gives you up to 80X the performance of NVIDIA Jetson Nano™ and sets the new baseline for entry-level Edge AI.
Jetson AGX Xavier Series
Jetson AGX Xavier series modules enable new levels of compute density, power efficiency, and AI inferencing capabilities at the edge. Jetson AGX Xavier ships with configurable power profiles preset for 10W, 15W, and 30W, and Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial ships with profiles preset for 20W and 40W. These power profiles are switchable at runtime, and can be customized to your specific application needs. These modules have 10X the energy efficiency and 20X the performance of Jetson TX2.
Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB | Jetson AGX Xavier | Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial
Jetson Xavier NX Series
Jetson Xavier NX brings up to 21 TOPs of accelerated AI computing to the edge in a small form factor module. It can run multiple modern neural networks in parallel and process data from multiple high-resolution sensors—a requirement for full AI systems. Jetson Xavier NX is production-ready and supports all popular AI frameworks.
Jetson TX2 Series
The Jetson TX2 series of modules provide up to 2.5X the performance of Jetson Nano. These bring power-efficient embedded AI computing to a range of use cases, from mass-market products with the reduced form-factor Jetson TX2 NX to specialized industrial environments with the rugged Jetson TX2i.
Jetson Nano
Jetson Nano is a small, powerful computer for embedded AI systems and IoT that delivers the power of modern AI in a low-power platform. Get started fast with the NVIDIA Jetpack SDK and a full desktop Linux environment and start exploring a new world of embedded products.