NVIDIA CUDA-X

GPU-Accelerated Libraries

NVIDIA® CUDA-X, built on top of NVIDIA CUDA®, is a collection of libraries, tools, and technologies that deliver dramatically higher performance—compared to CPU-only alternatives— across multiple application domains, from artificial intelligence (AI) to high performance computing (HPC).

NVIDIA libraries run everywhere from resource-constrained IoT devices, to self-driving cars, to the largest supercomputers on the planet. As a result, you get highly-optimized implementations of an ever-expanding set of algorithms. Whether you’re building a new application or accelerating an existing application, NVIDIA libraries provide the easiest way to get started with GPU acceleration.

Components