NVIDIA CUDA-X

GPU-Accelerated Libraries

NVIDIA® CUDA-X, built on top of NVIDIA CUDA®, is a collection of libraries, tools, and technologies that deliver dramatically higher performance—compared to CPU-only alternatives— across multiple application domains, from artificial intelligence (AI) to high performance computing (HPC).

NVIDIA libraries run everywhere from resource-constrained IoT devices, to self-driving cars, to the largest supercomputers on the planet. As a result, you get highly-optimized implementations of an ever-expanding set of algorithms. Whether you’re building a new application or accelerating an existing application, NVIDIA libraries provide the easiest way to get started with GPU acceleration.


Components


  Math Libraries


  Image and Video Libraries


  Deep Learning
  Parallel Algorithms


  Communication Libraries


  Partner Libraries

Math Libraries

GPU-accelerated math libraries lay the foundation for compute-intensive applications in areas such as molecular dynamics, computational fluid dynamics, computational chemistry, medical imaging, and seismic exploration.


cuBLAS

GPU-accelerated basic linear algebra (BLAS) library


cuFFT

GPU-accelerated library for Fast Fourier Transforms


CUDA Math Library

GPU-accelerated standard mathematical function library


cuRAND

GPU-accelerated random number generation (RNG)


cuSOLVER

GPU-accelerated dense and sparse direct solvers


cuSPARSE

GPU-accelerated BLAS for sparse matrices


cuTENSOR

GPU-accelerated tensor linear algebra library


AmgX

GPU-accelerated linear solvers for simulations and implicit unstructured methods


Parallel Algorithm Libraries

GPU-accelerated libraries of highly efficient parallel algorithms for several operations in C++ and for use with graphs when studying relationships in natural sciences, logistics, travel planning, and more.


Thrust

GPU-accelerated library of C++ parallel algorithms and data structures


Computational Lithography Library

Targeting the modern-day challenges of nanoscale computational lithography.


cuLitho

Library with optimized tools and algorithms to GPU-accelerate computational lithography and the manufacturing of semiconductors


Image and Video Libraries

GPU-accelerated libraries for image and video decoding, encoding, and processing that leverage CUDA and specialized hardware components of GPUs.


nvJPEG

High performance GPU-accelerated library for JPEG decoding


NVIDIA Performance Primitives

Provides GPU-accelerated image, video, and signal processing functions


NVIDIA Video Codec SDK

A complete set of APIs, samples, and documentation for hardware-accelerated video encode and decode on Windows and Linux


NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK

Exposes the latest hardware capability of NVIDIA Turing™ GPUs dedicated to computing the relative motion of pixels between images


Communication Libraries

Performance-optimized multi-GPU and multi-node communication primitives.


NVSHMEM

OpenSHMEM standard for GPU memory, with extensions for improved performance on GPUs.


NVIDIA Collective Communication Library (NCCL)

Open-source library for fast multi-GPU, multi-node communications that maximizes bandwidth while maintaining low latency.


Deep Learning Libraries

GPU-accelerated libraries for Deep Learning applications that leverage CUDA and specialized hardware components of GPUs.


NVIDIA cuDNN

GPU-accelerated library of primitives for deep neural networks


NVIDIA TensorRT™

High-performance deep learning inference optimizer and runtime for production deployment


NVIDIA Riva

Platform for developing engaging and contextual AI-powered conversation apps


NVIDIA DeepStream SDK

Real-time streaming analytics toolkit for AI-based video understanding and multi-sensor processing


NVIDIA DALI

Portable, open-source library for decoding and augmenting images and videos to accelerate deep learning applications


Partner Libraries


OpenCV

GPU-accelerated open-source library for computer vision, image processing, and machine learning, now supporting real-time operation


FFmpeg

Open-source multimedia framework with a library of plugins for audio and video processing


ArrayFire

GPU-accelerated open source library for matrix, signal, and image processing


MAGMA

GPU-accelerated linear algebra routines for heterogeneous architectures, by Magma


IMSL Fortran Numerical Library

GPU-accelerated open-source Fortran library with functions for math, signal, and image processing, statistics, by RogueWave


Gunrock

Library for graph-processing designed specifically for the GPU


CHOLMOD

GPU-accelerated functions for sparse direct solvers, included in the SuiteSparse linear algebra package, authored by Prof


Triton Ocean SDK

Real-time visual simulation of oceans, water bodies in games, simulation, and training applications, by Triton.


CUVIlib

Primitives for accelerating imaging applications from medical, industrial, and defense domains


