NVIDIA CUDA-X
GPU-Accelerated Libraries
NVIDIA® CUDA-X, built on top of NVIDIA CUDA®, is a collection of libraries, tools, and technologies that deliver dramatically higher performance—compared to CPU-only alternatives— across multiple application domains, from artificial intelligence (AI) to high performance computing (HPC).
NVIDIA libraries run everywhere from resource-constrained IoT devices, to self-driving cars, to the largest supercomputers on the planet. As a result, you get highly-optimized implementations of an ever-expanding set of algorithms. Whether you’re building a new application or accelerating an existing application, NVIDIA libraries provide the easiest way to get started with GPU acceleration.
Components
Math Libraries
GPU-accelerated math libraries lay the foundation for compute-intensive applications in areas such as molecular dynamics, computational fluid dynamics, computational chemistry, medical imaging, and seismic exploration.
cuBLAS
GPU-accelerated basic linear algebra (BLAS) library
cuFFT
GPU-accelerated library for Fast Fourier Transforms
CUDA Math Library
GPU-accelerated standard mathematical function library
cuRAND
GPU-accelerated random number generation (RNG)
cuSOLVER
GPU-accelerated dense and sparse direct solvers
cuSPARSE
GPU-accelerated BLAS for sparse matrices
cuTENSOR
GPU-accelerated tensor linear algebra library
AmgX
GPU-accelerated linear solvers for simulations and implicit unstructured methods
Parallel Algorithm Libraries
GPU-accelerated libraries of highly efficient parallel algorithms for several operations in C++ and for use with graphs when studying relationships in natural sciences, logistics, travel planning, and more.
Thrust
GPU-accelerated library of C++ parallel algorithms and data structures
Computational Lithography Library
Targeting the modern-day challenges of nanoscale computational lithography.
cuLitho
Library with optimized tools and algorithms to GPU-accelerate computational lithography and the manufacturing of semiconductors
Image and Video Libraries
GPU-accelerated libraries for image and video decoding, encoding, and processing that leverage CUDA and specialized hardware components of GPUs.
nvJPEG
High performance GPU-accelerated library for JPEG decoding
NVIDIA Performance Primitives
Provides GPU-accelerated image, video, and signal processing functions
NVIDIA Video Codec SDK
A complete set of APIs, samples, and documentation for hardware-accelerated video encode and decode on Windows and Linux
NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK
Exposes the latest hardware capability of NVIDIA Turing™ GPUs dedicated to computing the relative motion of pixels between images
Communication Libraries
Performance-optimized multi-GPU and multi-node communication primitives.
NVSHMEM
OpenSHMEM standard for GPU memory, with extensions for improved performance on GPUs.
NCCL
Open-source library for fast multi-GPU, multi-node communications that maximizes bandwidth while maintaining low latency.
Deep Learning Libraries
GPU-accelerated libraries for Deep Learning applications that leverage CUDA and specialized hardware components of GPUs.
NVIDIA cuDNN
GPU-accelerated library of primitives for deep neural networks
NVIDIA TensorRT™
High-performance deep learning inference optimizer and runtime for production deployment
NVIDIA Riva
Platform for developing engaging and contextual AI-powered conversation apps
NVIDIA DeepStream SDK
Real-time streaming analytics toolkit for AI-based video understanding and multi-sensor processing
NVIDIA DALI
Portable, open-source library for decoding and augmenting images and videos to accelerate deep learning applications
Partner Libraries
OpenCV
GPU-accelerated open-source library for computer vision, image processing, and machine learning, now supporting real-time operation
FFmpeg
Open-source multimedia framework with a library of plugins for audio and video processing
ArrayFire
GPU-accelerated open source library for matrix, signal, and image processing
MAGMA
GPU-accelerated linear algebra routines for heterogeneous architectures, by Magma
IMSL Fortran Numerical Library
GPU-accelerated open-source Fortran library with functions for math, signal, and image processing, statistics, by RogueWave
Gunrock
Library for graph-processing designed specifically for the GPU
CHOLMOD
GPU-accelerated functions for sparse direct solvers, included in the SuiteSparse linear algebra package, authored by Prof
Triton Ocean SDK
Real-time visual simulation of oceans, water bodies in games, simulation, and training applications, by Triton.
CUVIlib
Primitives for accelerating imaging applications from medical, industrial, and defense domains
