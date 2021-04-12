Fast

Simulate bigger problems faster and get more work done sooner.

Using an NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU over CPU implementations delivers orders-of-magnitude speedups on key quantum problems, including random quantum circuits, Shor’s algorithm, and the Variational Quantum Eigensolver.

Leveraging the NVIDIA Selene supercomputer, cuQuantum generated a sample from a full-circuit simulation of the Google Sycamore processor in less than 10 minutes.