NVIDIA Cloud Native Stack

NVIDIA Cloud Native Stack is a reference architecture that enables easy access to NVIDIA GPU and Network Operators running on upstream Kubernetes. It provides a quick way to deploy Kubernetes on x86 and Arm-based systems and experience the latest NVIDIA features, such as Multi-Instance GPU (MIG), GPUDirect RDMA, GPUDirect Storage, and GPU monitoring capabilities.

Cloud Native Stack enables developers to build, test and run GPU-accelerated containerized applications that work with NVIDIA Operators. These applications can work seamlessly in production on enterprise Kubernetes-based platforms, such as NVIDIA Base Command, NVIDIA Fleet Command, Red Hat OpenShift and VMware vSphere with Tanzu. Developers can deploy Cloud Native Stack onto GPU-accelerated servers, workstations, cloud instances or embedded systems, or they can use pre-configured Cloud Native Stack Virtual Machine Images (VMIs) in leading cloud service providers.