Unified Solver PhysX provides a wide range of new features including FEM soft body simulation, cloth, particles, and fluid simulation with two way coupled interaction under a unified solver framework.

Scalability PhysX offers a highly scalable simulation solution for gaming, robotics, VFX, and more. It provides a simulation that can be run on a wide range of platforms ranging from low-power mobile CPUs through to high-end GPUs, including a new GPU API targeting end-to-end GPU-based reinforcement learning.