NVIDIA Platforms and Tools
NVIDIA developer platforms and tools are key technologies for end-to-end development spanning many different domains.
Simulation
NVIDIA Omniverse
NVIDIA Omniverse™ is a platform of APIs, SDKs, and services that enable developers to easily integrate Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) and NVIDIA RTX™ rendering technologies into existing software tools and simulation workflows for building AI systems.
NVIDIA Cosmos
NVIDIA Cosmos™ is a platform of generative world foundation models, advanced tokenizers, guardrails, and an accelerated data processing and curation pipeline for autonomous vehicles (AVs) and robotics developers.
OpenUSD
Developed by Pixar Animation Studios, OpenUSD is an open-source framework for creating, simulating, and collaborating in 3D worlds.
Accelerated Computing
CUDA Toolkit
The NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit provides a development environment for creating high-performance, GPU-accelerated applications.
CUDA-X Libraries
NVIDIA CUDA-X™ Libraries, built on CUDA, is a collection of libraries that deliver dramatically higher performance—compared to CPU-only alternatives—across application domains, including AI and high-performance computing.
Nsight Developers Tools
NVIDIA Nsight™ tools are a powerful set of libraries, SDKs, and developer tools that enable developers to build, debug, profile, and develop software that utilizes the latest accelerated computing hardware.
AI Training and Inference
AI Inference
AI inference is the process of generating outputs from a model by providing it inputs. There are numerous types of data inputs and outputs—such as images, text, or video—that are used to produce applications such as a weather forecast or a conversation with a large language model (LLM).
Data Science
Data science is the process of processing and interpreting data to extract insights and inform decision-making, often using machine learning and advanced statistical techniques.
RTX AI Apps
NVIDIA RTX™ PCs accelerate your AI features for maximum performance and lowest latency. NVIDIA offers broad support on all major AI inference backends to meet every developer’s needs.
Cloud Development
Developer Sandbox
NVIDIA Brev simplifies AI development with seamless GPU access across clouds, automatic environment setup, and flexible deployment options, empowering developers to build and scale effortlessly.
API Catalog
Discover and try the latest AI models, microservices, and interactive demos with easy access to hosted APIs for development and testing.
NVIDIA NGC - GPU-Optimized Software
NVIDIA NGC is the hub for GPU-optimized software for deep learning, machine learning, and HPC that provides containers, models, model scripts, and industry solutions.
NVIDIA DGX Cloud
NVIDIA DGX™ Cloud is a high-performance, fully managed AI platform that provides accelerated computing clusters on any leading cloud for developing and deploying generative AI.