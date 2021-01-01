NVIDIA XR Solutions

NVIDIA XR Solutions for gaming, product designs, cinematic experiences, and more.

Extended reality (XR) will change the way we enjoy entertainment, interact with friends, and get our jobs done. From gaming to product design to cinematic experiences, NVIDIA delivers groundbreaking solutions for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)—including leading GPUs, drivers, and SDKs—for professionals, gamers, and developers.

SDKs for XR Development

NVIDIA CloudXR

CloudXR™ is NVIDIA's solution for streaming virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) content from any OpenVR XR application on a remote server—cloud, data center, or edge. The CloudXR streaming solution includes NVIDIA RTX™ hardware, NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS) drivers, and the CloudXR software development kit (SDK).

Learn more Apply for access
Use NVIDIA CloudXR to stream VR, AR, and MR content from any OpenVR XR application.

Image courtesy of Autodesk

NVIDIA Omniverse delivers the world's first real time, fully ray traced XR experiences

NVIDIA Omniverse XR

NVIDIA Omniverse™ delivers the world's first full-fidelity, fully ray traced XR experiences. Developers and power users can build VR extensions and services into their own Omniverse Kit-based applications and projects by leveraging the power of Omniverse Kit XR Extensions.

End-user designers, engineers, and creators can produce 3D virtual worlds at human scale using the Omniverse XR application, or AR with Omniverse Streaming Client and View.

Learn more Get Started

NVIDIA VR Capture & Replay

NVIDIA Virtual Reality Capture and Replay (VCR) enables developers to accurately capture and replay VR content for performance testing, scene QC, and more. The tool records HMD and controller inputs within an immersive scene, then leverages NVIDIA GPUs to replay the full experience on a PC desktop or tethered VR device.

Apply for access
Use NVIDIA VR Capture and Replay (VCR) to capture and replay VR content for performance testing, scene QC, and mores

Image courtesy of Autodesk

Use NVIDIA VRWorks to bring physically realistic visuals, sound, touch interactions, and simulated environments to VR

NVIDIA VRWorks

NVIDIA VRWorks™ is a comprehensive suite of APIs and libraries that enable VR application and headset developers to create amazing virtual reality experiences, improving VR performance and visual quality. VRWorks enables a new level of presence by bringing physically realistic visuals, sound, touch interactions, and simulated environments to virtual reality.

Learn more

NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling

Deliver truly immersive graphics without sacrificing performance. NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) leverages the power of Tensor Cores on RTX GPUs to upscale and sharpen lower-resolution input to a higher-resolution output using a generalized deep learning network trained on NVIDIA supercomputers. The result is reduced render time per frame, which frees up compute power to maximize ray-tracing, AI, and other GPU-powered processes that enhance an XR experience.

Learn more Get started
NVIDIA DLSS technology used in Myst game.

Image courtesy of Cyan Worlds, Inc.

NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination adds realism to a virtual scene.

Image courtesy of Horizon Productions

NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination

Add realism to a virtual scene with global illumination. NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) is a scalable solution that powers infinite bounce lighting in real time without bake times, light leaks, or expensive per-frame costs. Generate dynamic lighting conditions in a VR scene and deliver a more immersive experience with real-time in-engine lighting updates.

Learn more Get started

NVIDIA Speech AI

Speech AI has become ubiquitous, from its use in contact centers to adding voice commands to VR applications and to giving digital avatars human-like voices. NVIDIA offers Riva, a speech AI SDK for developing speech recognition and text-to-speech pipelines that delivers world-class accuracy and runs in real-time


Get started
Animated man standing on desk

Explore Ways to Use NVIDIA Technologies

NVIDIA Developer Program

Gain free access to NVIDIA’s image processing SDKs, including DLSS, RTXGI and CloudXR. The NVIDIA Developer Program provides the freedom and flexibility to implement NVIDIA SDKs into your own application, as well as resources such as developer blogs, forums, FAQs, and documentation.

Join the NVIDIA Developer Program
Join the NVIDIA Developer Program
Join the NVIDIA Inception Program

NVIDIA Inception Program

NVIDIA Inception is a free program designed to help startups evolve faster through access to cutting-edge technology and NVIDIA experts, connections with venture capitalists, and co-marketing support to heighten your company’s visibility.

Join the Inception Community

XR News

Additional Resources

What is XR?

What is Extended Reality?

Extended Reality (XR) is changing the way we work, live and play. With XR becoming central to our everyday lives, it is important to define XR and each of its components: Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

Learn more
Watch XR sessions on demand.

XR Sessions On Demand

Explore the latest in XR from NVIDIA’s GTC 2021. Watch a selection of the on-demand sessions and hear how HTC, Innoactive, Horizon Productions, Wevr and others are leveraging NVIDIA solutions like CloudXR, RTXGI, VRWorks and Omniverse to push the limits of XR development.

View playlist
Learn more about RTX All-Stars: XR Showcase.

RTX All-Stars: XR Showcase

See how NVIDIA powers the technologies that help creators take designs and graphics workflows to new heights, producing stunning visuals with high-fidelity and realistic details. Hear from professionals across industries who’ve created captivating, immersive content that elevated them to the level of NVIDIA RTX All Stars.

Learn more

Looking for More Information?

Developer Forums

Explore forums

NVIDIA Documentation Center

Read documentation

NVIDIA Developer Program

Join the NVIDIA Developer Program

Don’t miss the latest XR news from NVIDIA - Subscribe today to stay in the know.

Subscribe