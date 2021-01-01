NVIDIA XR Solutions
Extended reality (XR) will change the way we enjoy entertainment, interact with friends, and get our jobs done. From gaming to product design to cinematic experiences, NVIDIA delivers groundbreaking solutions for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)—including leading GPUs, drivers, and SDKs—for professionals, gamers, and developers.
SDKs for XR Development
NVIDIA CloudXR
CloudXR™ is NVIDIA's solution for streaming virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) content from any OpenVR XR application on a remote server—cloud, data center, or edge. The CloudXR streaming solution includes NVIDIA RTX™ hardware, NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS) drivers, and the CloudXR software development kit (SDK).
NVIDIA Omniverse XR
NVIDIA Omniverse™ delivers the world's first full-fidelity, fully ray traced XR experiences. Developers and power users can build VR extensions and services into their own Omniverse Kit-based applications and projects by leveraging the power of Omniverse Kit XR Extensions.
End-user designers, engineers, and creators can produce 3D virtual worlds at human scale using the Omniverse XR application, or AR with Omniverse Streaming Client and View.
NVIDIA VR Capture & Replay
NVIDIA Virtual Reality Capture and Replay (VCR) enables developers to accurately capture and replay VR content for performance testing, scene QC, and more. The tool records HMD and controller inputs within an immersive scene, then leverages NVIDIA GPUs to replay the full experience on a PC desktop or tethered VR device.
NVIDIA VRWorks
NVIDIA VRWorks™ is a comprehensive suite of APIs and libraries that enable VR application and headset developers to create amazing virtual reality experiences, improving VR performance and visual quality. VRWorks enables a new level of presence by bringing physically realistic visuals, sound, touch interactions, and simulated environments to virtual reality.Learn more
NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling
Deliver truly immersive graphics without sacrificing performance. NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) leverages the power of Tensor Cores on RTX GPUs to upscale and sharpen lower-resolution input to a higher-resolution output using a generalized deep learning network trained on NVIDIA supercomputers. The result is reduced render time per frame, which frees up compute power to maximize ray-tracing, AI, and other GPU-powered processes that enhance an XR experience.
NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination
Add realism to a virtual scene with global illumination. NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) is a scalable solution that powers infinite bounce lighting in real time without bake times, light leaks, or expensive per-frame costs. Generate dynamic lighting conditions in a VR scene and deliver a more immersive experience with real-time in-engine lighting updates.
NVIDIA Speech AI
Speech AI has become ubiquitous, from its use in contact centers to adding voice commands to VR applications and to giving digital avatars human-like voices. NVIDIA offers Riva, a speech AI SDK for developing speech recognition and text-to-speech pipelines that delivers world-class accuracy and runs in real-time
Get started
