NVIDIA XR Solutions

NVIDIA Omniverse XR

NVIDIA Omniverse™ delivers the world's first full-fidelity, fully ray traced XR experiences. Developers and power users can build VR extensions and services into their own Omniverse Kit-based applications and projects by leveraging the power of Omniverse Kit XR Extensions.

End-user designers, engineers, and creators can produce 3D virtual worlds at human scale using the Omniverse XR application, or AR with Omniverse Streaming Client and View.