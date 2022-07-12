NVIDIA CUDA-Q enables straightforward execution of hybrid code on many different types of quantum processors, simulated or physical. Researchers can leverage the cuQuantum-accelerated simulation backends as well as QPUs from our partners or connect their own simulator or quantum processor.



NVIDIA CUDA-Q can significantly speed up quantum algorithms, compared to other quantum frameworks. Quantum algorithms can achieve a speedup of up to 2500X over CPU, scaling number of qubits using multiple GPUs.