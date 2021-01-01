Developer Resources for Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations
Explore a hub for SDKs, resources, and news for developers working in the AECO industry.
Platforms
NVIDIA RTX
NVIDIA has made real-time ray tracing possible with NVIDIA RTX™ —the first-ever real-time ray tracing GPU—and has continued to pioneer the technology since. Powered by NVIDIA RT Cores, ray tracing adds unmatched beauty and realism to renders and fits readily into preexisting development pipelines.
Learn More
NVIDIA Omniverse
NVIDIA Omniverse™ is a scalable, multi-GPU real-time reference development platform for 3D simulation and design collaboration based on Pixar's Universal Scene Description and NVIDIA RTX™ technology.
Learn More
NVIDIA AI Enterprise
NVIDIA AI Enterprise is an end-to-end, cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software, optimized, certified, and supported by NVIDIA to run on VMware vSphere with NVIDIA-Certified Systems™. It includes key enabling technologies from NVIDIA for rapid deployment, management, and scaling AI workloads in the modern hybrid cloud.
Learn More
NVIDIA Metropolis
NVIDIA® Metropolis is an application framework, set of developer tools, and partner ecosystem that brings visual data and AI together to improve operational efficiency and safety across a broad range of industries. It helps make sense of the flood of data created by trillions of sensors for traffic engineering in smart buildings and more.
Learn More
Partner Tools
Unity
Unity is a real-time development platform developed by Unity Technologies that’s used to make interactive 2D and 3D experiences.
Learn More
Unreal Engine
Unreal Engine is a real-time, 3D-creation platform developed by Epic Games that’s used to make photorealistic visuals and immersive experiences.
Learn More
Vulkan
Vulkan is a new-generation graphics and compute open-standard API created by the Khronos Group that provides high-efficiency, cross-platform access to modern GPUs.
Learn More
DirectX
DirectX is a Microsoft graphics API for the development of real-time graphics that also codifies NVIDIA RTX technologies.
Learn More
Applications & SDKs
RTX Path Tracing
NVIDIA RTX Path Tracing merges years of best practices within real-time ray tracing and neural graphics development for building a real-time path tracer.
Learn More
Global Illumination
NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) renders multi-bounce lighting instantly with accurate indirect lighting.
Learn More
Download SDK
Direct Illumination
NVIDIA RTX™ Direct Illumination (RTXDI) automatically renders millions of realistic dynamic lights and shadows.
Learn More
Download SDK
Deep Learning Super Sampling
NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is a deep learning neural network that boosts frame rates and generates sharp images.
Learn More
Download SDK
OptiX
OptiX is an application framework for achieving optimal ray tracing performance on the GPU. It provides a simple, recursive, and flexible pipeline for accelerating ray tracing algorithms. Bring the power of NVIDIA GPUs to your ray tracing applications with programmable intersection, ray generation, and shading.
Learn More
Download SDK
Horizon-Based Ambient Occlusion Plus
NVIDIA Horizon-Based Ambient Occlusion Plus (HBAO+) instantly renders realistic shadowing around objects.
Learn More
Download SDK
Real-Time Denoisers
NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD) is a noise removal technology for image noise generated from lighting, shadow, and ray-traced sources.
Learn More
Download SDK
Micro-Mesh
NVIDIA Micro-Mesh is a graphics primitive for micro triangles. This technology can efficiently store opacity or displacement and is accelerated by hardware innovations in NVIDIA RTX GPUs
Learn More
RT Cores
RT Cores are accelerator units that are dedicated to performing ray tracing operations with extraordinary efficiency. Combined with NVIDIA RTX software, RT Cores enable artists to use ray-traced rendering to create photorealistic objects and environments with physically accurate lighting.
Learn More
Tensor Cores
Tensor Cores enable AI on NVIDIA hardware. They’re leveraged for upscaling and sharpening with DLSS, delivering a performance boost and image quality that would be unattainable without deep learning-powered super sampling.
Learn More
Streamline
Streamline is an open-sourced cross-IHV solution that simplifies integration of the latest NVIDIA and other independent hardware vendors’ super resolution technologies into applications and games. This framework allows developers to easily implement one single integration and enable multiple super-resolution technologies and other graphics effects supported by the hardware vendor.
Learn More
CUDA
CUDA® is a parallel computing platform and programming model developed by NVIDIA for general computing on graphical processing units (GPUs). With CUDA, developers can dramatically speed up computing applications by harnessing the power of GPUs.
Learn More
Download SDK
Pixar Universal Scene Description (USD)
Universal Scene Description (USD) is an easily extensible, open-source 3D scene description and file format developed by Pixar for content creation and interchange among different tools.
Learn More
Material Definition Language
The NVIDIA MDL SDK is a set of tools to integrate MDL support into rendering applications. It contains components for loading, inspecting, editing of material definitions as well as compiling MDL functions to GLSL, HLSL, Native x86, PTX, and LLVM-IR. With the NVIDIA MDL SDK, any physically based renderer can easily add support for MDL and join the MDL eco-system.
Learn More
Download SDK
vMaterials
NVIDIA vMaterials is a curated collection of MDL materials and lights representing common real-world materials used in design and AECO workflows.
Download SDK
NeuralVDB
NeuralVDB is a large-scale volume representation with AI-enabled data compression technology. It offers significant efficiency improvements over OpenVDB, the industry-standard library for simulating and rendering sparse volumetric data such as water, fire, smoke, and clouds.
Learn More
Texture Tools Exporter
NVIDIA Texture Tools Exporter creates highly compressed texture files directly from image sources.
Learn More
CloudXR
CloudXR is NVIDIA's solution for streaming virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) content from any OpenVR XR application on a remote server—cloud, data center, or edge. The CloudXR streaming solution includes NVIDIA RTX™ hardware, NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS) drivers, and the CloudXR software development kit (SDK).
Learn More
VRWorks
VRWorks is a comprehensive suite of APIs, libraries, and engines that enable application and headset developers to create amazing virtual reality experiences. VRWorks enables a new level of presence by bringing physically realistic visuals, sound, touch interactions, and simulated environments to virtual reality.
Learn More
Download SDK
VRWorks Audio
NVIDIA AI Enterprise is an end-to-end, cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software, optimized, certified, and supported by NVIDIA to run on VMware vSphere with NVIDIA-Certified Systems™. It includes key enabling technologies from NVIDIA for rapid deployment, management, and scaling AI workloads in the modern hybrid cloud.
Learn More
Omniverse
NVIDIA Omniverse™ is a platform for real-time design collaboration and physically accurate simulation based on Pixar’s Universal Scene Description (USD) and NVIDIA RTX technology.
Learn More
Download Platform
NanoVDB
NanoVDB adds real-time rendering GPU support for OpenVDB. OpenVDB is the Academy Award-winning, industry-standard library for manipulating volumetric effects.
Learn More
Download Library
PhysX
NVIDIA® PhysX® is a scalable, multi-platform physics simulation solution that brings high performance and precision accuracy to industrial simulation.
Learn More
WaveWorks
NVIDIA WaveWorks delivers cinematic-quality ocean simulation for interactive applications.
Learn More
TensorRT
NVIDIA® TensorRT™ is an SDK for high-performance deep learning inference. It includes a deep learning inference optimizer and runtime that delivers low latency and high throughput for deep learning inference applications.
Learn More
Download SDK
Triton Inference Server
NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server delivers fast and scalable AI in production. Open-source inference serving software, Triton Inference Server, streamlines AI inference by enabling teams to deploy trained AI models from any framework and on any GPU- or CPU-based infrastructure (cloud, data center, or edge).
Learn More
Download SDK
cuDNN
The NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library (cuDNN) is a GPU-accelerated library of primitives for deep neural networks. cuDNN provides highly tuned implementations for standard routines such as forward and backward convolution, pooling, normalization, and activation layers.
Learn More
DALI
The NVIDIA Data Loading Library (DALI) is a portable, open source library for decoding and augmenting images,videos and speech to accelerate deep learning applications. DALI reduces latency and training time, mitigating bottlenecks, by overlapping training and pre-processing.
Learn More
Modulus
NVIDIA has made real-time ray tracing possible with NVIDIA RTX™ —the first-ever real-time ray tracing GPU—and has continued to pioneer the technology since. Powered by NVIDIA RT Cores, ray tracing adds unmatched beauty and realism to renders and fits readily into preexisting development pipelines.
Learn More
Tao Toolkit
The NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, built on TensorFlow and PyTorch, uses the power of transfer learning while simultaneously simplifying the model training process and optimizing the model for inference throughput on the target platform. The result is an ultra-streamlined workflow.
Learn More
Metropolis
NVIDIA® Metropolis is an application framework, set of developer tools, and partner ecosystem that brings visual data and AI together to improve operational efficiency and safety across a broad range of industries. It helps make sense of the flood of data created by trillions of sensors for traffic engineering in smart buildings and more.
Learn More
Machine Learning
Machine learning helps businesses understand their customers, build better products and services, and improve operations. With accelerated data science, businesses can iterate on and productionize solutions faster than ever before all while leveraging massive datasets to refine models to pinpoint accuracy.
Learn More
AI-Accelerated Denoiser
NVIDIA OptiX™ is a high-quality, post-processing, AI-accelerated denoiser that dramatically reduces the time to render high-fidelity images that are visually noiseless.
Learn More
Download SDK
Deep Learning Super Sampling
NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is a deep learning neural network that boosts frame rates and generates sharp images.
Learn More
Download SDK
Real-Time Denoisers
NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD) is a noise removal technology for image noise generated from lighting, shadow, and ray-traced sources.
Learn More
Download SDK
NeuralVDB
NeuralVDB is a large-scale volume representation with AI-enabled data compression technology. It offers significant efficiency improvements over OpenVDB, the industry-standard library for simulating and rendering sparse volumetric data such as water, fire, smoke, and clouds.
Learn More
CUDA
CUDA® is a parallel computing platform and programming model developed by NVIDIA for general computing on graphical processing units (GPUs). With CUDA, developers can dramatically speed up computing applications by harnessing the power of GPUs.
Learn More
Download SDK
GPU Cloud Computing
With NVIDIA’s GPU-accelerated solutions available through all top cloud platforms, innovators everywhere can access massive computing power on demand and with ease.
Learn More
Jetson Developer Kits
NVIDIA Jetson™ is the world's leading platform for autonomous machines and other embedded applications. It includes Jetson modules, which are small form-factor, high-performance computers, the NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK for accelerating software, and an ecosystem with sensors, SDKs, services, and products to speed up development.
Learn More
Tao Toolkit
The NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, built on TensorFlow and PyTorch, uses the power of transfer learning while simultaneously simplifying the model training process and optimizing the model for inference throughput on the target platform. The result is an ultra-streamlined workflow.
Learn More
DeepStream
NVIDIA’s DeepStream SDK is a complete streaming analytics toolkit based on GStreamer for AI-based multi-sensor processing, video, audio, and image understanding. It’s ideal for vision AI developers, software partners, startups, and OEMs building IVA apps and services.
Learn More
Virtual GPU (vGPU)
Virtual Workstations for creative and technical professionals using graphics applications.
Learn More
Virtual PC (vPC)
Virtual Desktop (VDI) for knowledge workers who use office productivity applications & multimedia.
Learn More
Virtual Applications (vApps)
Application streaming with Remote Desktop Session Host (RDSH) solutions.
Learn More
RTX Path Tracing
NVIDIA RTX Path Tracing merges years of best practices within real-time ray tracing and neural graphics development for building a real-time path tracer.
Learn More
Deep Learning Super Sampling
NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is a deep learning neural network that boosts frame rates and generates sharp images.
Learn More
Download SDK
Memory Utility
NVIDIA RTX Memory Utility (RTXMU) reduces the GPU memory footprint caused by ray tracing.
Learn More
Download SDK
CUDA Toolkit
The NVIDIA® CUDA® Toolkit provides a development environment for creating high performance GPU-accelerated applications. The toolkit includes GPU-accelerated libraries, debugging and optimization tools, a C/C++ compiler, and a runtime library to deploy your application.
Learn More
CUDA-X Libraries
NVIDIA® CUDA-X, built on top of NVIDIA CUDA®, is a collection of libraries, tools, and technologies that deliver dramatically higher performance —compared to CPU-only alternatives— across multiple application domains, from artificial intelligence (AI) to high performance computing (HPC).
Learn More
Developer Tools
NVIDIA Nsight™ tools are a powerful set of libraries, SDKs, and developer tools spanning across desktop and mobile targets that enable developers to build, debug, profile, and develop software that utilizes the latest accelerated computing hardware.
Learn More
Jetson Developer Kits
NVIDIA Jetson™ is the world's leading platform for autonomous machines and other embedded applications. It includes Jetson modules, which are small form-factor, high-performance computers, the NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK for accelerating software, and an ecosystem with sensors, SDKs, services, and products to speed up development.
Learn More
Tao Toolkit
The NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, built on TensorFlow and PyTorch, uses the power of transfer learning while simultaneously simplifying the model training process and optimizing the model for inference throughput on the target platform. The result is an ultra-streamlined workflow.
Learn More
Texture Tools Exporter
NVIDIA Texture Tools Exporter creates highly compressed texture files directly from image sources.Learn More Download SDK
Browse by Resource Type
Extending Reality in AEC with High-Fidelity Streaming
Learn how NVIDIA CloudXR delivers high-fidelity XR content to users, anywhere, on almost any device.Watch Now
Introducing the Latest Technology in Real-Time Visualization
Learn how NVIDIA and Enscape have played a crucial role in bringing rapid, high-quality rendering and visualizations to the AEC industry.Watch Now
Empowering Architectural Design Teams with Virtualization
Learn how a leading architecture and design company improved collaboration among on-site and remote designers.Watch Now
View More Webinars
Resources
Access Developer Resources
The NVIDIA Developer Program provides the advanced tools and training needed to successfully build applications on all NVIDIA technology platforms. This includes access to hundreds of SDKs, a network of like-minded developers IN our community forums, and more.
Join Today
Get Technical Training
THE NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) offers hands-on training in AI, accelerated computing, and accelerated data science to solve real-world problems. Powered by GPUs in the cloud, training is available as self-paced, online courses or live, instructor-led workshops.
View Courses
Accelerate Your Startup
NVIDIA Inception—an acceleration platform for AI, data science, and high-performance computing (HPC) startups—supports over 9,000 startups worldwide with go-to-market support, expertise, and technology. Startups get access to training through the DLI, preferred pricing on hardware, and invitations to exclusive networking events.
Learn More
NVIDIA AECO News
View all AECO news
Sign up for the latest developer news from NVIDIA.