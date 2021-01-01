The NVIDIA Data Loading Library (DALI) is a portable, open source library for decoding and augmenting images,videos and speech to accelerate deep learning applications. DALI reduces latency and training time, mitigating bottlenecks, by overlapping training and pre-processing.

The NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library (cuDNN) is a GPU-accelerated library of primitives for deep neural networks. cuDNN provides highly tuned implementations for standard routines such as forward and backward convolution, pooling, normalization, and activation layers.

NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server delivers fast and scalable AI in production. Open-source inference serving software, Triton Inference Server, streamlines AI inference by enabling teams to deploy trained AI models from any framework and on any GPU- or CPU-based infrastructure (cloud, data center, or edge).

NVIDIA® TensorRT™ is an SDK for high-performance deep learning inference. It includes a deep learning inference optimizer and runtime that delivers low latency and high throughput for deep learning inference applications.

Modulus NVIDIA has made real-time ray tracing possible with NVIDIA RTX™ —the first-ever real-time ray tracing GPU—and has continued to pioneer the technology since. Powered by NVIDIA RT Cores, ray tracing adds unmatched beauty and realism to renders and fits readily into preexisting development pipelines.

Tao Toolkit The NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, built on TensorFlow and PyTorch, uses the power of transfer learning while simultaneously simplifying the model training process and optimizing the model for inference throughput on the target platform. The result is an ultra-streamlined workflow.

Metropolis NVIDIA® Metropolis is an application framework, set of developer tools, and partner ecosystem that brings visual data and AI together to improve operational efficiency and safety across a broad range of industries. It helps make sense of the flood of data created by trillions of sensors for traffic engineering in smart buildings and more.

