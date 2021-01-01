Developer Resources for Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations

Explore a hub for SDKs, resources, and news for developers working in the AECO industry.

Platforms

NVIDIA RTX

NVIDIA RTX

NVIDIA has made real-time ray tracing possible with NVIDIA RTX™ —the first-ever real-time ray tracing GPU—and has continued to pioneer the technology since. Powered by NVIDIA RT Cores, ray tracing adds unmatched beauty and realism to renders and fits readily into preexisting development pipelines.


Learn More
NVIDIA Omniverse

NVIDIA Omniverse

NVIDIA Omniverse™ is a scalable, multi-GPU real-time reference development platform for 3D simulation and design collaboration based on Pixar's Universal Scene Description and NVIDIA RTX™ technology.


Learn More
NVIDIA AI Enterprise

NVIDIA AI Enterprise

NVIDIA AI Enterprise  is  an end-to-end, cloud-native suite of  AI and data analytics software,  optimized, certified, and supported by NVIDIA to run on VMware vSphere  with  NVIDIA-Certified  Systems™.  It includes key enabling technologies  from NVIDIA for  rapid deployment, management, and scaling AI workloads  in the modern hybrid cloud.


Learn More
NVIDIA Metropolis

NVIDIA Metropolis

NVIDIA® Metropolis is an application framework, set of developer tools, and partner ecosystem that brings visual data and AI together to improve operational efficiency and safety across a broad range of industries. It helps make sense of the flood of data created by trillions of sensors for traffic engineering in smart buildings and more.


Learn More

Partner Tools



Unity platform for making interactive 2D and 3D experiences.

Unity

Unity is a real-time development platform developed by Unity Technologies that’s used to make interactive 2D and 3D experiences.


Learn More
Unreal Engine platform for making photorealistic visuals and immersive experiences.

Unreal Engine

Unreal Engine is a real-time, 3D-creation platform developed by Epic Games that’s used to make photorealistic visuals and immersive experiences.


Learn More


Khronos Group Vulkan

Vulkan

Vulkan is a new-generation graphics and compute open-standard API created by the Khronos Group that provides high-efficiency, cross-platform access to modern GPUs.


Learn More
Microsoft DirectX graphics API

DirectX

DirectX is a Microsoft graphics API for the development of real-time graphics that also codifies NVIDIA RTX technologies.


Learn More

Applications & SDKs



NVIDIA RTX Path Tracing

RTX Path Tracing

NVIDIA RTX Path Tracing merges years of best practices within real-time ray tracing and neural graphics development for building a real-time path tracer.


Learn More
NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI)

Global Illumination

NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) renders multi-bounce lighting instantly with accurate indirect lighting.


Learn More
Download SDK
NVIDIA RTX™ Direct Illumination (RTXDI)

Direct Illumination

NVIDIA RTX™ Direct Illumination (RTXDI) automatically renders millions of realistic dynamic lights and shadows.


Learn More
Download SDK
NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS)

Deep Learning Super Sampling

NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is a deep learning neural network that boosts frame rates and generates sharp images.


Learn More
Download SDK
NVIDIA OptiX Ray Tracing Engine

OptiX

OptiX is an application framework for achieving optimal ray tracing performance on the GPU. It provides a simple, recursive, and flexible pipeline for accelerating ray tracing algorithms. Bring the power of NVIDIA GPUs to your ray tracing applications with programmable intersection, ray generation, and shading.


Learn More
Download SDK
NVIDIA Horizon-Based Ambient Occlusion Plus (HBAO+)

Horizon-Based Ambient Occlusion Plus

NVIDIA Horizon-Based Ambient Occlusion Plus (HBAO+) instantly renders realistic shadowing around objects.


Learn More
Download SDK
NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD)

Real-Time Denoisers

NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD) is a noise removal technology for image noise generated from lighting, shadow, and ray-traced sources.


Learn More
Download SDK
NVIDIA Micro-Mesh

Micro-Mesh

NVIDIA Micro-Mesh is a graphics primitive for micro triangles. This technology can efficiently store opacity or displacement and is accelerated by hardware innovations in NVIDIA RTX GPUs


Learn More
Accelerate Applications on NVIDIA Ampere

RT Cores

RT Cores are accelerator units that are dedicated to performing ray tracing operations with extraordinary efficiency. Combined with NVIDIA RTX software, RT Cores enable artists to use ray-traced rendering to create photorealistic objects and environments with physically accurate lighting.


Learn More
Tensor Cores

Tensor Cores

Tensor Cores enable AI on NVIDIA hardware. They’re leveraged for upscaling and sharpening with DLSS, delivering a performance boost and image quality that would be unattainable without deep learning-powered super sampling.


Learn More
Streamline

Streamline

Streamline is an open-sourced cross-IHV solution that simplifies integration of the latest NVIDIA and other independent hardware vendors’ super resolution technologies into applications and games. This framework allows developers to easily implement one single integration and enable multiple super-resolution technologies and other graphics effects supported by the hardware vendor.


Learn More
CUDA

CUDA

CUDA® is a parallel computing platform and programming model developed by NVIDIA for general computing on graphical processing units (GPUs). With CUDA, developers can dramatically speed up computing applications by harnessing the power of GPUs.


Learn More
Download SDK
Pixar Universal Scene Description (USD)

Pixar Universal Scene Description (USD)

Universal Scene Description (USD) is an easily extensible, open-source 3D scene description and file format developed by Pixar for content creation and interchange among different tools.


Learn More
NVIDIA Material Definition Language (MDL)

Material Definition Language

The NVIDIA MDL SDK is a set of tools to integrate MDL support into rendering applications. It contains components for loading, inspecting, editing of material definitions as well as compiling MDL functions to GLSL, HLSL, Native x86, PTX, and LLVM-IR. With the NVIDIA MDL SDK, any physically based renderer can easily add support for MDL and join the MDL eco-system.


Learn More
Download SDK
NVIDIA vMaterials

vMaterials

NVIDIA vMaterials is a curated collection of MDL materials and lights representing common real-world materials used in design and AECO workflows.


Download SDK
NVIDIA NeuralVDB

NeuralVDB

NeuralVDB is a large-scale volume representation with AI-enabled data compression technology. It offers significant efficiency improvements over OpenVDB, the industry-standard library for simulating and rendering sparse volumetric data such as water, fire, smoke, and clouds.


Learn More
NVIDIA Texture Tools Exporter

Texture Tools Exporter

NVIDIA Texture Tools Exporter creates highly compressed texture files directly from image sources.


Learn More


NVIDIA CloudXR

CloudXR

CloudXR is NVIDIA's solution for streaming virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) content from any OpenVR XR application on a remote server—cloud, data center, or edge. The CloudXR streaming solution includes NVIDIA RTX™ hardware, NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS) drivers, and the CloudXR software development kit (SDK).


Learn More
NVIDIA VRWorks

VRWorks

VRWorks is a comprehensive suite of APIs, libraries, and engines that enable application and headset developers to create amazing virtual reality experiences. VRWorks enables a new level of presence by bringing physically realistic visuals, sound, touch interactions, and simulated environments to virtual reality.


Learn More
Download SDK
NVIDIA VRWorks Audio

VRWorks Audio

NVIDIA AI Enterprise is an end-to-end, cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software, optimized, certified, and supported by NVIDIA to run on VMware vSphere with NVIDIA-Certified Systems™. It includes key enabling technologies from NVIDIA for rapid deployment, management, and scaling AI workloads in the modern hybrid cloud.


Learn More
NVIDIA Omniverse

Omniverse

NVIDIA Omniverse™ is a platform for real-time design collaboration and physically accurate simulation based on Pixar’s Universal Scene Description (USD) and NVIDIA RTX technology.


Learn More
Download Platform
NVIDIA NanoVDB

NanoVDB

NanoVDB adds real-time rendering GPU support for OpenVDB. OpenVDB is the Academy Award-winning, industry-standard library for manipulating volumetric effects.


Learn More
Download Library
NVIDIA PhysX

PhysX

NVIDIA® PhysX® is a scalable, multi-platform physics simulation solution that brings high performance and precision accuracy to industrial simulation.


Learn More
NVIDIA WaveWorks

WaveWorks

NVIDIA WaveWorks delivers cinematic-quality ocean simulation for interactive applications.


Learn More


NVIDIA TensorRT

TensorRT

NVIDIA® TensorRT™ is an SDK for high-performance deep learning inference. It includes a deep learning inference optimizer and runtime that delivers low latency and high throughput for deep learning inference applications.


Learn More
Download SDK
NVIDIA Triton Interence Server

Triton Inference Server

NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server delivers fast and scalable AI in production. Open-source inference serving software, Triton Inference Server, streamlines AI inference by enabling teams to deploy trained AI models from any framework and on any GPU- or CPU-based infrastructure (cloud, data center, or edge).


Learn More
Download SDK
NVIDIA CUDA Deep Neural Network library (cuDNN)

cuDNN

The NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library (cuDNN) is a GPU-accelerated library of primitives for deep neural networks. cuDNN provides highly tuned implementations for standard routines such as forward and backward convolution, pooling, normalization, and activation layers.


Learn More
NVIDIA Data Loading Library (DALI)

DALI

The NVIDIA Data Loading Library (DALI) is a portable, open source library for decoding and augmenting images,videos and speech to accelerate deep learning applications. DALI reduces latency and training time, mitigating bottlenecks, by overlapping training and pre-processing.


Learn More
NVIDIA Modulus

Modulus

NVIDIA has made real-time ray tracing possible with NVIDIA RTX™ —the first-ever real-time ray tracing GPU—and has continued to pioneer the technology since. Powered by NVIDIA RT Cores, ray tracing adds unmatched beauty and realism to renders and fits readily into preexisting development pipelines.


Learn More
Tao Toolkit

Tao Toolkit

The NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, built on TensorFlow and PyTorch, uses the power of transfer learning while simultaneously simplifying the model training process and optimizing the model for inference throughput on the target platform. The result is an ultra-streamlined workflow.


Learn More
Metropolis

Metropolis

NVIDIA® Metropolis is an application framework, set of developer tools, and partner ecosystem that brings visual data and AI together to improve operational efficiency and safety across a broad range of industries. It helps make sense of the flood of data created by trillions of sensors for traffic engineering in smart buildings and more.


Learn More
Machine Learnin

Machine Learning

Machine learning helps businesses understand their customers, build better products and services, and improve operations. With accelerated data science, businesses can iterate on and productionize solutions faster than ever before all while leveraging massive datasets to refine models to pinpoint accuracy.


Learn More
NVIDIA OptiX AI-accelerated denoiser

AI-Accelerated Denoiser

NVIDIA OptiX™ is a high-quality, post-processing, AI-accelerated denoiser that dramatically reduces the time to render high-fidelity images that are visually noiseless.


Learn More
Download SDK
NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS)

Deep Learning Super Sampling

NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is a deep learning neural network that boosts frame rates and generates sharp images.


Learn More
Download SDK
NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD)

Real-Time Denoisers

NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD) is a noise removal technology for image noise generated from lighting, shadow, and ray-traced sources.


Learn More
Download SDK
NVIDIA NeuralVDB

NeuralVDB

NeuralVDB is a large-scale volume representation with AI-enabled data compression technology. It offers significant efficiency improvements over OpenVDB, the industry-standard library for simulating and rendering sparse volumetric data such as water, fire, smoke, and clouds.


Learn More
CUDA

CUDA

CUDA® is a parallel computing platform and programming model developed by NVIDIA for general computing on graphical processing units (GPUs). With CUDA, developers can dramatically speed up computing applications by harnessing the power of GPUs.


Learn More
Download SDK
GPU Cloud Computing

GPU Cloud Computing

With NVIDIA’s GPU-accelerated solutions available through all top cloud platforms, innovators everywhere can access massive computing power on demand and with ease.


Learn More
Jetson Developer Kits

Jetson Developer Kits

NVIDIA Jetson™ is the world's leading platform for autonomous machines and other embedded applications. It includes Jetson modules, which are small form-factor, high-performance computers, the NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK for accelerating software, and an ecosystem with sensors, SDKs, services, and products to speed up development.


Learn More
Tao Toolkit

Tao Toolkit

The NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, built on TensorFlow and PyTorch, uses the power of transfer learning while simultaneously simplifying the model training process and optimizing the model for inference throughput on the target platform. The result is an ultra-streamlined workflow.


Learn More

DeepStream

NVIDIA’s DeepStream SDK is a complete streaming analytics toolkit based on GStreamer for AI-based multi-sensor processing, video, audio, and image understanding. It’s ideal for vision AI developers, software partners, startups, and OEMs building IVA apps and services.


Learn More

Virtual GPU (vGPU)

Virtual Workstations for creative and technical professionals using graphics applications.


Learn More

Virtual PC (vPC)

Virtual Desktop (VDI) for knowledge workers who use office productivity applications & multimedia.


Learn More

Virtual Applications (vApps)

Application streaming with Remote Desktop Session Host (RDSH) solutions.


Learn More
NVIDIA RTX Path Tracing

RTX Path Tracing

NVIDIA RTX Path Tracing merges years of best practices within real-time ray tracing and neural graphics development for building a real-time path tracer.


Learn More
NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS)

Deep Learning Super Sampling

NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is a deep learning neural network that boosts frame rates and generates sharp images.


Learn More
Download SDK
NVIDIA RTX Memory Utility (RTXMU)

Memory Utility

NVIDIA RTX Memory Utility (RTXMU) reduces the GPU memory footprint caused by ray tracing.


Learn More
Download SDK
CUDA

CUDA Toolkit

The NVIDIA® CUDA® Toolkit provides a development environment for creating high performance GPU-accelerated applications. The toolkit includes GPU-accelerated libraries, debugging and optimization tools, a C/C++ compiler, and a runtime library to deploy your application.


Learn More
CUDA

CUDA-X Libraries

NVIDIA® CUDA-X, built on top of NVIDIA CUDA®, is a collection of libraries, tools, and technologies that deliver dramatically higher performance —compared to CPU-only alternatives— across multiple application domains, from artificial intelligence (AI) to high performance computing (HPC).


Learn More

Developer Tools

NVIDIA Nsight™ tools are a powerful set of libraries, SDKs, and developer tools spanning across desktop and mobile targets that enable developers to build, debug, profile, and develop software that utilizes the latest accelerated computing hardware.


Learn More
Jetson Developer Kits

Jetson Developer Kits

NVIDIA Jetson™ is the world's leading platform for autonomous machines and other embedded applications. It includes Jetson modules, which are small form-factor, high-performance computers, the NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK for accelerating software, and an ecosystem with sensors, SDKs, services, and products to speed up development.


Learn More

Tao Toolkit

The NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, built on TensorFlow and PyTorch, uses the power of transfer learning while simultaneously simplifying the model training process and optimizing the model for inference throughput on the target platform. The result is an ultra-streamlined workflow.


Learn More
NVIDIA Texture Tools Exporter

Texture Tools Exporter

NVIDIA Texture Tools Exporter creates highly compressed texture files directly from image sources.

Learn More Download SDK




Browse by Resource Type





Extending Reality in AEC with High-Fidelity Streaming

Learn how NVIDIA CloudXR delivers high-fidelity XR content to users, anywhere, on almost any device.

Watch Now

Introducing the Latest Technology in Real-Time Visualization

Learn how NVIDIA and Enscape have played a crucial role in bringing rapid, high-quality rendering and visualizations to the AEC industry.

Watch Now

Empowering Architectural Design Teams with Virtualization

Learn how a leading architecture and design company improved collaboration among on-site and remote designers.

Watch Now

View More Webinars

Resources

Access Developer Resources

The NVIDIA Developer Program provides the advanced tools and training needed to successfully build applications on all NVIDIA technology platforms. This includes access to hundreds of SDKs, a network of like-minded developers IN our community forums, and more.


Join Today

Get Technical Training

THE NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) offers hands-on training in AI, accelerated computing, and accelerated data science to solve real-world problems. Powered by GPUs in the cloud, training is available as self-paced, online courses or live, instructor-led workshops.


View Courses

Accelerate Your Startup

NVIDIA Inception—an acceleration platform for AI, data science, and high-performance computing (HPC) startups—supports over 9,000 startups worldwide with go-to-market support, expertise, and technology. Startups get access to training through the DLI, preferred pricing on hardware, and invitations to exclusive networking events.


Learn More


NVIDIA AECO News



View all AECO news

Sign up for the latest developer news from NVIDIA.

Subscribe