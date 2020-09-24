NVIDIA DRIVE Sim - Built on Omniverse

NVIDIA DRIVE Sim™ is an end-to-end simulation platform, architected from the ground up to run large-scale, physically based multi-sensor simulation. It's open, scalable, modular, and supports AV development and validation from concept to deployment, improving developer productivity and accelerating time to market.

As an open platform, NVIDIA DRIVE Sim maintains a rich ecosystem of partners who create and deploy simulation models for developers and other ecosystem members to accelerate AV development and testing at scale. Built on NVIDIA Omniverse , the scalable development platform based on Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD), DRIVE Sim also connects to the ecosystem of partners building and operating metaverse applications and digital twins.

Join the DRIVE Sim ecosystem for access to:

  • A platform to showcase your technology to the industry
  • Product documentation and user manuals
  • Regular ecosystem updates
  • Early access to DRIVE Sim and SDKs
  • Co-marketing opportunities with NVIDIA and other ecosystem members

Please note: This application is to join the DRIVE Sim Ecosystem, not the Early Access Program.
If you would like to apply for the Early Access Program, click here.


September 22, 2022

Continental and AEye Join NVIDIA DRIVE Sim Sensor Ecosystem, Providing Rich Capabilities for AV Development

September 24, 2020

Modeled Behavior: dSPACE Introduces High-Fidelity Vehicle Dynamics Simulation on NVIDIA DRIVE Sim

April 12, 2021

NVIDIA DRIVE Sim Ecosystem Creates Diverse Proving Ground for Self-Driving Vehicles



Our Partners



