As an open platform, NVIDIA DRIVE Sim maintains a rich ecosystem of partners who create and deploy simulation models for developers and other ecosystem members to accelerate AV development and testing at scale. Built on NVIDIA Omniverse , the scalable development platform based on Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD), DRIVE Sim also connects to the ecosystem of partners building and operating metaverse applications and digital twins.



Join the DRIVE Sim ecosystem for access to:

Product documentation and user manuals

Regular ecosystem updates

Early access to DRIVE Sim and SDKs

Co-marketing opportunities with NVIDIA and other ecosystem members

