NVIDIA DRIVE Sim - Built on Omniverse
NVIDIA DRIVE Sim™ is an end-to-end simulation platform, architected
from the ground up to run large-scale, physically based multi-sensor
simulation. It's open, scalable, modular, and supports AV development
and validation from concept to deployment, improving developer
productivity and accelerating time to market.
Join Our Ecosystem
As an open platform, NVIDIA DRIVE Sim maintains a rich ecosystem of partners who create and deploy simulation models for developers and other ecosystem members to accelerate AV development and testing at scale. Built on NVIDIA Omniverse , the scalable development platform based on Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD), DRIVE Sim also connects to the ecosystem of partners building and operating metaverse applications and digital twins.
Join the DRIVE Sim ecosystem for access to:
- A platform to showcase your technology to the industry
- Product documentation and user manuals
- Regular ecosystem updates
- Early access to DRIVE Sim and SDKs
- Co-marketing opportunities with NVIDIA and other ecosystem members
Please note: This application is to join the DRIVE Sim Ecosystem, not the Early Access Program.
If you would like to apply for the Early Access Program, click here.
