ANDROID DEVELOPER TOOLS LAB AT GDC’14 (Free NVIDIA Shield DevKit for attendees)
Update: The webinars from GDC are now available for viewing online here.
Tegra K1 from NVIDIA is the next generation mobile chip with power comparable to an Xbox360 and full support for OpenGL 4.4. Tegra Graphics Debugger gives you the control to harness that power. Come and learn about the future of mobile graphics at our Code Lab on Wednesday 19th. The first 30 developers to register for each session and show up at the labs will be awarded an NVIDIA Shield DevKit. Register here to reserve yours!
In this hands-on lab, you'll learn tools and techniques for porting and developing high-quality game titles on Android, such as Croteam's Serious Sam 3. You'll learn details of developing for Android using Nsight Tegra, NVIDIA's Visual Studio based Android development environment. Don’t use Visual Studio? Don't despair, you'll also learn how to optimize mobile CPU workloads using Tegra System Profiler and debug and optimize graphics applications using the Tegra Graphics Debugger for Tegra K1. Secure your development station now to get a preview of programming with Tegra K1 before anyone else!>
Tegra Graphics Debugger's powerful workflows enable game and graphics developers to get the most out of Tegra K1. Available on Windows, OSX and Linux, this tool for modern graphics development fits easily into your Android development environment. Redefine next-gen with Tegra K1 and NVIDIA GameWorks Developer Tools.