Scalable Storage Environments Optimized for Autonomous Driving (Presented by DDN)

James Coomer, DDN

GTC 2020

Continued advances in the types and number of sensors used by autonomous vehicle companies is leading to developments. It is also leading to data management challenges on a massive scale. The autonomous mobility industry is an entirely new ecosystem combining sensors and other physical components, security, high performance computing technologies, consumer electronics, mapping and geolocation services and a variety of standard IT solutions. With vehicles generating up to 80TB per day, connected car initiatives can demand exabytes of data on a daily basis. We will explain how intelligent, optimized data environments for AI and HPC can streamline and tame the data onslaught. Parallel data paths, diverse data services, remote data caching and tight integration with advanced computing platforms, like NVIDIA DGX systems combine to enable these most scalable solutions.