Unlocking Business Transformation with an AI Center of Excellence
Tony Paikeday, NVIDIA | Santosh Rao, NetApp
GTC 2020
Everyone knows the journey to AI is a progression of steps. Whether your organization is just getting started with AI or you've been experimenting for a while and are ready to move from pilot to production to prove the value, there comes a time when the business realizes that in order to unlock the full potential of AI, IT will need to own and operate AI infrastructure at scale. This session will uncover the secrets to operationalizing AI across the enterprise, by building a mature service that supports data science teams in the business units to build impactful AI applications faster.