GTC Silicon Valley-2019: Bringing the Arnold Renderer to the GPU

Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9778:Bringing the Arnold Renderer to the GPU

Adrien Herubel(Autodesk)

Join lead engineer for Arnold GPU, Adrien Herubel, to learn all about Arnold, Autodesk's Academy Award winning production renderer for visual effects in film and feature animation. Adrien will cover how Arnold was instrumental in the shift toward physically-based light transport simulation in production rendering, explore its ability to produce artifact-free images of dynamic scenes with massive complexity efficiently, and share an exclusive peek at the latest developments to Arnold GPU, accelerated by NVIDIA OptiX.