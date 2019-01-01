Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S9492:TensorFlow Extended: How to Take AI from Experimentation to Production

Clemens Mewald(Google Research)

This talk will provide an overview of TensorFlow Extended (tensorflow.org/tfx), an end-to-end machine learning platform for TensorFlow that powers products across all of Alphabet and beyond. We will discuss how TFX is being used by data scientists and software engineers to take their work from experimentation to production. For experimentation, TFX supports interactive developer workflows that allow access to different hardware accelerators in notebook environments. The same toolchain allows for continuous training and deployment of AI solutions at Google scale.

View the slides (pdf)