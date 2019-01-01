Note: This video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login

GTC Silicon Valley-2019 ID:S91000:Accelerating Your AI Journey (Presented by Lenovo)

Madhu Matta(Lenovo)

This talk addresses how enterprises can reduce risk by taking a practical approach with their AI initiatives from conceptualization to deployment by evaluating business value, managing open source effectively, creating development environments that economically scale over time as the needs grow, and creating effective workflows based on data movement. By taking this approach to AI, enterprises customers can make incremental investments for success while overcoming the complexity of this new technology