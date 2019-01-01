Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Data Management and Infrastructure for Enterprise AI (Presented by NetApp)

David Arnette, NetApp

We’ll explain why next-generation applications built on machine learning and AI require next-generation infrastructure, and present the infrastructure solutions created by NetApp to deliver the highest performance and shortest time-to-value for enterprise initiatives. Attendees will learn about data management throughout the AI development process and deployment options for AI in hybrid cloud environments. NetApp also allows for integration with Ansible, Kubernetes, and KubeFlow. We’ll show examples of how customers are using these capabilities to change the world.