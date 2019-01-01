Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Simulation and the Road to AV Deployment



We’ll discuss how we’re equipping autonomous vehicles with the ability to identify dangerous situations, like an unprotected left turn, a heavy rainstorm, or a sudden highway stop. We’re still in the process of identifying edge cases and exhaustively testing them for comprehensive validation. High-fidelity simulation makes it possible to find these rare and dangerous scenarios and test autonomous vehicle performance at scale. With accurate traffic models, tests can play out unscripted. The behavior of the other road users, and the test vehicle’s reaction, enables developers to find the edge cases a self-driving car could encounter that may not be common for human drivers. We’ll demonstrate how simulation has become a critical part of the autonomous vehicle validation process, creating a virtual fleet for large-scale testing.