Jetson Nano Developer Kit
The power of modern AI is now available for makers, learners, and embedded developers everywhere.
NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ Developer Kit is a small, powerful computer that lets you run multiple neural networks in parallel for applications like image classification, object detection, segmentation, and speech processing. All in an easy-to-use platform that runs in as little as 5 watts.
It’s simpler than ever to get started! Just insert a microSD card with the system image, boot the developer kit, and begin using the same NVIDIA JetPack SDK used across the entire NVIDIA Jetson™ family of products. JetPack is compatible with NVIDIA’s world-leading AI platform for training and deploying AI software, reducing complexity and effort for developers.
Get started today with the Jetson Nano Developer Kit. We look forward to seeing what you create!
|GPU
|128-core Maxwell
|CPU
|Quad-core ARM A57 @ 1.43 GHz
|Memory
|4 GB 64-bit LPDDR4 25.6 GB/s
|Storage
|microSD (not included)
|Video Encode
|4K @ 30 | 4x 1080p @ 30 | 9x 720p @ 30 (H.264/H.265)
|Video Decode
|4K @ 60 | 2x 4K @ 30 | 8x 1080p @ 30 | 18x 720p @ 30 (H.264/H.265)
|Camera
|2x MIPI CSI-2 DPHY lanes
|Connectivity
|Gigabit Ethernet, M.2 Key E
|Display
|HDMI and display port
|USB
|4x USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Micro-B
|Others
|GPIO, I2C, I2S, SPI, UART
|Mechanical
|69 mm x 45 mm, 260-pin edge connector
Please refer to NVIDIA documentation for what is currently supported, and the Jetson Hardware page for a comparison of all Jetson modules.
Developer Kit Contents
- NVIDIA Jetson Nano module and carrier board
- Small paper card with quick start and support information
- Folded paper stand
Resources
JetPack SDK
NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building AI applications. Flash your Jetson developer kit with the latest OS image, install developer tools for both host computer and developer kit, and install the libraries and APIs, samples, and documentation needed to jumpstart your development environment.
DeepStream SDK
NVIDIA’s DeepStream SDK delivers a complete streaming analytics toolkit for AI-based video and image understanding, as well as multi-sensor processing. DeepStream is an integral part of NVIDIA Metropolis, the platform for building end-to-end services and solutions for transforming pixels and sensor data to actionable insights.
For more tutorials with Jetson Nano, visit our Tutorials page.
Jetson Nano Developer Kit: Introduction Video
In this video we will walk you through the ports and other components of the Jetson Nano Developer Kit, steps to boot, and more.
For step-by-step instructions, go to the Getting Started with Jetson Nano Developer Kit.
Jetson AI Courses and Certification
NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute delivers practical hands-on training and certification in AI at the edge for developers, educators, students and lifelong learners. Get the critical AI skills you need to thrive and advance in your career. Earn certificates when you complete these free, open-source courses. Enroll Now >
Hello AI World — Meet Jetson Nano
Want to take your next project to the next level with AI? If the answer is yes, this webinar is for you. We’ll introduce you to the all new Jetson Nano™ and its latest features, making it the ideal platform for creating high-performance AI projects at the edge. Watch Now >
Community Resources and Projects
Find in the Jetson Community Resources page tools and tutorials the community has created to power your development experience, and check out the Community Projects page to inspire your next project!
Deploy AI with AWS ML IOT Services on Jetson Nano
Learn how to use AWS ML services and AWS IoT Greengrass to develop deep learning models and deploy on the edge with NVIDIA Jetson Nano. Create a sample deep learning model, set up AWS IoT Greengrass on Jetson Nano and deploy the sample model on Jetson Nano using AWS IoT Greengrass. Watch Now >
Questions?
Please post any questions you have to the NVIDIA Jetson Nano Forum.