The power of modern AI is now available for makers, learners, and embedded developers everywhere.

NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ Developer Kit is a small, powerful computer that lets you run multiple neural networks in parallel for applications like image classification, object detection, segmentation, and speech processing. All in an easy-to-use platform that runs in as little as 5 watts.

It’s simpler than ever to get started! Just insert a microSD card with the system image, boot the developer kit, and begin using the same NVIDIA JetPack SDK used across the entire NVIDIA Jetson™ family of products. JetPack is compatible with NVIDIA’s world-leading AI platform for training and deploying AI software, reducing complexity and effort for developers.

Get started today with the Jetson Nano Developer Kit. We look forward to seeing what you create!