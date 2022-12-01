MXNet

MXNet is a DL framework designed for both efficiency and flexibility. It allows you to mix the flavors of symbolic programming and imperative programming to maximize efficiency and productivity.

At its core is a dynamic dependency scheduler that automatically parallelizes both symbolic and imperative operations on-the-fly. A graph optimization layer on top of that makes symbolic execution fast and memory efficient. The library is portable and lightweight, and it scales to multiple GPUs and machines.

Model Deployment

For high performance inference deployment for trained models, export to ONNX format, and optimize and deploy with NVIDIA TensorRT, an SDK for high performance deep learning inference.

Learning Resources