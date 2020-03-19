How GPUs Are Helping Paris’ Public Hospital System Combat the Spread of COVID-19

In the battle against COVID-19, Greater Paris University Hospitals – Public Assistance Hospital of Paris (AP-HP is the French acronym) isn’t just on the medical front lines — it’s on the data front lines as well.

With a network of 39 hospitals treating 8.3 million patients each year, AP-HP is a major actor in the fight against COVID-19.

