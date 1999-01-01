Jetson FAQ
What is Jetson?
NVIDIA® Jetson is the world's leading platform for AI at the edge. It combines high-performance, low-power compute modules with the NVIDIA AI software stack. It’s the ideal platform for advanced robotics and other autonomous products.
For more information, see the NVIDIA Jetson Developer Site. For product datasheets and other technical collateral, see the Jetson Download Center.
What is JetPack?
NVIDIA JetPack SDK provides the foundation for building AI applications on Jetson. It bundles all the Jetson platform software, including TensorRT, cuDNN, CUDA Toolkit, VPI, GStreamer, and OpenCV, all built on top of Jetson Linux (L4T) with LTS Linux kernel.
See this link for information about JetPack and all the Jetson software.
What version of JetPack should I use?
JetPack 5 supports Jetson Orin and Jetson Xavier with production-ready feature releases.
JetPack 4 is in sustaining mode and supports Jetson Xavier, Jetson TX2, and Jetson Nano.
Upcoming changes: JetPack 6 – JetPack 6 will support Jetson Orin. A Developer Preview release is planned for later this year. The first production release is planned for Q1 2024, and JetPack 5 will transition to sustaining mode at that time.
JetPack 4 was first released in 2018, and its Linux LTS kernel 4.9 reached EOL at the start of 2023. NVIDIA has continued to support JetPack 4 with security patches and critical bug fixes, but the final sustaining release marking EOL for JetPack 4 is scheduled for Q1 of 2024. NVIDIA encourages developers to leverage the expertise of Jetson Ecosystem partners including TimeSys and Codethink for further Kernel maintenance. For seamless support continuity on Jetson Xavier modules, we suggest developers transition to JetPack 5.
Where can I buy Jetson products?
Jetson products are available from distributors and e-tailers, as well as from NVIDIA. See this link for a full listing.
What is the difference between Jetson Developer Kits and Jetson modules?
Each Jetson developer kit includes a non-production specification Jetson module attached to a reference carrier board. Together with JetPack SDK, it is used to develop and test software for your use case. Jetson developer kits are not intended for production use.
Jetson modules are suitable for deployment in a production environment throughout their operating lifetime. Each Jetson module ships with no software pre-installed; you attach it to a carrier board designed or procured for your end product, and flash it with the software image you’ve developed.
What is the difference between the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit with 32GB vs. 64GB?
The Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit has been upgraded with 64GB of memory. The performance is the same as the original 32GB Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, except for the memory. The price of the Jetson AGX Orin developer kit with 64GB of memory is $1999.
Can Jetson developer kits be used as production systems or as part of a product?
No. Jetson developer kits are not for production use. The developer kit is used to develop and test software in a pre-production environment.
Jetson modules are designed for deployment in a production environment throughout their operating lifetime.
|Jetson developer kit
|Jetson module
|Operating Lifetime
|None specified
|5 or 10 year operating life in a production environment
|Warranty
|1 year warranty for development use only
|3 year warranty †
|Availability
|No guarantee of availability.
Order quantities may be limited.
No notice before EOL.
|Available for at least 5 years (up to 10).
Built to forecast.
Last Time Buy notice before EOL.
|BOM
|Several components may be non-production quality. Components may change without notification.
|Production rated components. Any changes are notified via PCN following JEDEC JESD-046 standard.
|Validation
|Basic functional validation in a constrained environment.
|Full functionality and reliability validation across environmental specifications. Tests are listed in the datasheet.
† Unless otherwise specified.
How do I port my application from a developer kit to a production module and production carrier board?
See the Jetson Module Adaptation and Bring-Up topic in the latest Jetson Linux Developer Guide for a description of how to port software from a Jetson developer kit to your production hardware.
Are the Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX modules still available?
Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX modules will continue to be available per our Jetson Product Lifecycle page—up to January 2028 for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX, and July 2031 for Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial. NVIDIA Jetson Xavier developer kits have reached EOL, but development systems are available from Jetson Partners.
What production systems are available from Jetson ecosystem partners?
Jetson ecosystem partners provide complete hardware systems built around Jetson modules for a variety of use cases. They also offer many production-ready carrier boards to help you get to market quickly.
See the complete list of these Jetson partner products.
What development systems are available from Jetson ecosystem partners?
Jetson ecosystem partners offer Jetson Development Systems which include a partner carrier board with a production Jetson module. The partner carrier boards are production quality and support a broad range of I/Os including MIPI CSI-2, GMSL, Ethernet, USB, HDMI, PCIe, and more.
Are all Jetson modules compatible?
All Jetson modules are software compatible, and new capabilities such as DLA engine acceleration may become available when moving software developed on one Jetson module to another. If the move implies a change in JetPack version, some porting may be required.
From a hardware perspective, Jetson modules have many signals in common, but the connector pin-out and electromechanical footprints do vary. See the Jetson module Data Sheets and Product Design Guides for details. In summary:
|Jetson AGX Orin series modules
|Jetson Orin Nano series, Orin NX series modules
|Jetson AGX Xavier series modules
|Jetson Nano, TX2 NX, Xavier NX series modules
|Jetson TX2, TX2 4GB, TX2i modules
|Jetson AGX Orin series modules
|Pin and form-factor compatible
|
|Pin and form-factor compatible†
|
|
|Jetson Orin Nano series, Orin NX series modules
|
|Pin and form-factor compatible
|
|Form-factor compatible††
|
|Jetson AGX Xavier series
|Pin and form-factor compatible†
|
|Pin and form-factor compatible
|
|
|Jetson Nano, TX2 NX, Xavier NX series modules
|
|Form-factor compatible††
|
|Pin and form-factor compatible
|
|Jetson TX2, TX2 4GB, TX2i modules
|
|
|
|
|Pin and form-factor compatible
† Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson AGX Xavier pin compatibility is dependent on your UPHY usage
†† Jetson Orin NX & Jetson Orin Nano series modules are not pin-compatible with Jetson Xavier NX series modules, but you can design a carrier board for the I/Os they have in common, such that both modules are supported.
When designing a carrier board to support more than one of the modules listed above as pin compatible, there may be some interface differences to note. See the Interface Comparison and Migration documents for details.
For a general overview of Jetson modules and their different combinations of interfaces, mechanical size, and performance, see the Jetson Hardware page.
What changes for industrial environments does Jetson AGX Orin Industrial have compared to Jetson AGX Orin?
|Feature
|Jetson AGX Orin
|Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
|Shock
|Non-Operational: 140G, 2 ms
|Non-Operational: 140G, 2 ms
Operational 50G, 11 ms
|Vibration
|Non-Operational: 3G
|Non-Operational: 3G
Operational 5G
|Operating Temperature
|Operational: -25°C to 80°C at TTP
|Operational: -40°C to 85°C at TTP
|Humidity
|Biased, 85°C, 85% RH, 168 hours
|85°C / 85% RH, 1000 hours, Power ON
|Temperature Bias
|-20°C, 24 hours
45°C, 168 hours (operational)
|-40°C, 72 hours
85°C, 1000 hours (operational)
|Error-Correcting Code
|-
|Inline DRAM ECC
|Operating Lifetime
|5 Years
|10 Years
|Max Power
|60W
|75W
What are the key differences between Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial and Jetson AGX Xavier?
|Feature
|Jetson AGX Xavier
|Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial
|Shock
|Non-operational: 340G, 2 ms, Half sine, 6
shocks/axis, 3 axes
|Operational: 50G, 11 ms, Half sine
Non-operational: 140G, 2 ms, Half sine, 3-axis,
FCT/DPA, extend to 340G
|Vibration
|Non-operational: 10-500 Hz, 5G RMS, 8
hours/axis
| Operational: 10-500 Hz, 5G RMS (random/sinusoidal)
Non-operational: 10-1000 Hz, 3G RMS, 3-axis, FCT
|Temperature
|Operational: -25°C to 80°C at TTP
|Operational: -40°C to 85°C at TTP
|Humidity
|Non-operational: 95% RH, -10°C to 65°C,
10cycl/240 hours
|Non-operational: 95% RH, -10°C to 65°C
|Safety Cluster Engine
|-
|2x Arm® Cortex®-R5 in lockstep
|Error-Correcting Code
|-
|Inline DRAM ECC and GPU ECC
|Operating Lifetime
|5 Years
|10 Years
What changes for industrial environments does Jetson TX2i have compared to Jetson TX2?
|Feature
|Jetson TX2
|Jetson TX2i
|Shock
|140G, 2ms
|140G, 2ms
|Vibration
|10Hz ~200Hz, 1g & 2g RMS
|
Random: 5g RMS 10 to 500Hz
Sinusoidal: 5g RMS 10 to 500Hz
|Temp Range at module TTP
|-25°C - 80°C
|-40°C - 85°C
|Humidity
|85°C / 85% RH, 168 hours
|-10°C to 65°C / 95% RH, 240 hours
|Operating Life
|
5 Years
(GB at 35C: MTBF=1,747,520 hours
GF at 35C: MTBF=1,066,851 hours)
|
10 Years
(GB at 45C: 2,505,155 hours Rt=0.9656
GF at 45C: 1,254,624 hours Rt=0.9326)
|Misc Env Testing
|N/A
|Mixed gas flow; dust settling; free fall drop
|TDP
|15W
|20W
What camera modules are compatible with the Jetson platform?
Jetson has multiple interfaces for connecting a camera. That includes USB, Ethernet, and MIPI CSI-2.
Jetson ecosystem partners provide camera modules to connect through available Jetson interfaces. These partners supply drivers and support for operation with the Jetpack SDK.
See the list of Jetson partner-supported cameras for a broad portfolio of cameras including SerDes-based solutions like GMSL and FPD-LINK for longer cable lengths.
How long will each Jetson product be available for purchase?
See the Lifecycle page on the Jetson Developer Zone.
How can I get support for my Jetson Developer Kit or module?
See this link for available support.
What is the warranty for Jetson products?
|Product
|Warranty
|Jetson Developer Kits
|1 Year Warranty †
| Jetson modules
Tegra SoCs
|3 Year Warranty ††
† Jetson developer kits are warranted for development use only.
†† Unless otherwise specified.
What is the operating lifetime for Jetson products?
|Product
|Operating Lifetime
| All Jetson modules (except those listed below)
Tegra K1 Soc
|5 Years
|
Jetson AGX Xavier (32GB)
Jetson Xavier NX (8GB)
Jetson AGX Orin Series
Jetson Orin NX Series
Jetson Orin Nano Series
|7 Years
| Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial
Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
Jetson TX2i module
Tegra K1 Industrial SoC
|10 Years
What is the price of Jetson products?
Here is a summary of suggested retail prices. Follow this link to find a local distributor.
|Product
|MSRP (USD)
|Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit
|$1999
|Jetson AGX Orin 64GB module
|$1599 (1KU+)
|Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
|$2149 (1KU+)
|Jetson AGX Orin 32GB module
|$899 (1KU+)
|Jetson Orin NX 16GB module
|$599 (1KU+)
|Jetson Orin NX 8GB module
|$399 (1KU+)
|Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit
|$499
|Jetson Orin Nano 8GB
|$299 (1KU+)
|Jetson Orin Nano 4GB
|$199 (1KU+)
|Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB module
|$1299 (1KU+)
|Jetson AGX Xavier module
|
$899 (1KU+)
|Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial module
|
$1249 (1KU+)
|Jetson Xavier NX 16GB module
|$499 (1KU+)
|Jetson Xavier NX module
|$399 (1KU+)
|Jetson TX2 NX module
|$149 (1KU+)
|Jetson TX2 module
|$399 (1KU+)
|Jetson TX2i module
|$749 (1KU+)
|Jetson TX2 4GB module
|$249 (1KU+)
|Jetson Nano Developer Kit
|$149
|Jetson Nano module
|$99 (1KU+)
What is the origin of the Jetson Modules?
|Name
|P/N
|Origin
|Jetson AGX Orin 64GB
|900-13701-0050-000
|China or USA
|Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
|900-13701-0080-000
|USA
|Jetson AGX Orin 32GB
|900-13701-0040-000
|China or USA
|Jetson Orin NX 16GB
|900-13767-0000-000
|China or USA
|Jetson Orin NX 8GB
|900-13767-0010-000
|China or USA
|Jetson Orin Nano 8GB
|900-13767-0030-000
|China or USA
|Jetson Orin Nano 4GB
|900-13767-0040-000
|China or USA
|Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial
|900-82888-0080-000
|China or USA
|Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB
|900-82888-0050-000
|China or Taiwan
|Jetson AGX Xavier
|900-82888-0040-000
|China or Taiwan
|Jetson Xavier NX 16GB
|900-83668-0030-000
|China or Taiwan
|Jetson Xavier NX
|900-83668-0000-000
|China or Taiwan
|Jetson TX2 NX
|900-13636-0010-000
|China
|Jetson TX2
|
900-83310-0001-000
900-83310-A301-000
900-83310-A401-000
|China or Taiwan
|Jetson TX2 4GB
|900-83489-0080-000
|China
|Jetson TX2i
|900-83489-0000-000
|China
|Jetson Nano
|900-13448-0020-000
|China or Taiwan
Please reach out to your local distributors for these origin-specific SKUs.
|Name
|P/N
|Origin
|Jetson AGX Orin 64GB (US)
|900-13701-0050-0A0
|USA
|Jetson Orin NX 16GB (US)
|900-13767-0000-0A0
|USA
|Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial (US)
|900-82888-0080-0A0
|USA
|Jetson AGX Xavier (Taiwan)
|900-82888-0040-0T0
|Taiwan
|Jetson Xavier NX (Taiwan)
|900-83668-0000-0T0
|Taiwan
What if I need an RMA (Return Material Authorization)?
If you believe that your Jetson product is defective, please contact the NVIDIA Customer Care team. We will help you troubleshoot your issue and process a replacement if it is found to be defective.
- Go to this link.
- Select the "Live Chat" option to chat online with one of our customer care agents.
- Enter your contact information.
- Select the "Jetson" from the product drop-down list.
- Submit the request.
What Export Control Classification Number (ECCN) applies to Jetson modules and developer kits?
The ECCN is 5A992.C. Please contact NVClassification@nvidia.com if you need additional information.
Jetson Modules and SoCs
Jetson AGX Orin 64GB
|SKU
|Regions
|900-13701-0050-000
|US, CA, MX, UK, EU*, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
|SKU
|Regions
|900-13701-0080-000
|US, CA, MX, UK, EU*, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson AGX Orin 32GB
|SKU
|Regions
|900-13701-0040-000
|US, CA, MX, UK, EU*, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson Orin NX 16GB
|SKU
|Regions
|900-13767-0000-000
|US, CA, MX, UK, EU*, RS, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson Orin NX 8GB
|SKU
|Regions
|900-13767-0010-000
|US, CA, MX, UK, EU*, RS, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson Orin Nano 8GB
|SKU
|Regions
|900-13767-0030-000
|US, CA, MX, UK, EU*, RS, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson Orin Nano 4GB
|SKU
|Regions
|900-13767-0040-000
|US, CA, MX, UK, EU*, RS, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB
|SKU
|Regions
|900-82888-0050-000
|US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson AGX Xavier
|SKU
|Regions
| 900-82888-0040-000
900-82888-0000-000†
|US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial
|SKU
|Regions
|900-82888-0080-000
|US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson Xavier NX 16GB
|SKU
|Regions
|900-83668-0030-000
|US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson Xavier NX
|SKU
|Regions
|900-83668-0000-000
|US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson TX2 NX
|SKU
|Regions
|900-13636-0010-000
|US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson TX2
|SKU
|Regions
|900-83310-0001-000
|US, CA, UK, EU, CN, SG, HK, AU, TW, JP, KR, NZ
|900-83310-A301-000
|IL
|900-83310-A401-000
|IN
Jetson TX2 4GB
|SKU
|Regions
|900-83489-0080-000
|US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson TX2i
|SKU
|Regions
|900-83489-0000-000
|US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Jetson Nano
|SKU
|Regions
|900-13448-0020-000
|US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
Tegra K1 (SoC)
|SKU
|CD575M-A1
|CD575M-C-A1
Tegra K1 Industrial (SoC)
|SKU
|CD575MI-A1
|CD575MI-C-A1
* “EU” implies Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey.
† 900-82888-0040-000 (with 32 GB memory) replaces previous version 900-82888-0000-000 (with 16 GB memory)
Jetson Developer Kits
Jetson AGX Orin 64GB Developer Kit
|SKU
|Regions
| 945-13730-0050-000
|US, CA, CN, TW, JP
| 945-13730-0055-000
|UK, EU*, RS, UA, IL, MY, VN, SG, HK, KR
| 945-13730-0057-000
|IN, AU, PH, NZ
Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit
|SKU
|Regions
| 945-13766-0000-000
|US, CA, CN, JP, PH
| 945-13766-0005-000
|EU, UK, RS, UA, SG, VN, HK, KR, MY, IL
| 945-13766-0007-000
|IN, TW
[EOL] Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit
|SKU
|Regions
| 945-82972-0040-000
945-82972-0000-000†
|US, CA, PH, TW, JP
| 945-82972-0045-000
945-82972-0005-000†
|UK, EU, IL, MY, SG
| 945-82972-0046-000
945-82972-0006-000†
|CN, VN, AU, KR, NZ
| 945-82972-0047-000
945-82972-0007-000†
|IN
[EOL] Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit
|SKU
|Regions
|945-83518-0000-000
|US, CA, MX, CN, PH, TW, JP
|945-83518-0005-000
|BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, VN, SG, HK, KR
|945-83518-0007-000
|IN, AU, NZ
Jetson Nano Developer Kit
|SKU
|Regions
| 945-13450-0000-100
945-13450-0000-000††
|US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
[EOL] Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit
|SKU
|Regions
|945-13541-0000-000
|US, CA, UK, EU
|945-13541-0001-000
|MX, BR, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ
* “EU” implies Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey.
† 945-82972-004n-000 (with 32 GB memory) replaces previous version 945-82972-000n-000 (with 16 GB memory)
†† 945-13450-0000-100 adds support for production Jetson Nano module and replaces 945-13450-0000-000