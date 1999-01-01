Jetson FAQ

Are all Jetson modules compatible?

All Jetson modules are software compatible, and new capabilities such as DLA engine acceleration may become available when moving software developed on one Jetson module to another. If the move implies a change in JetPack version, some porting may be required.

From a hardware perspective, Jetson modules have many signals in common, but the connector pin-out and electromechanical footprints do vary. See the Jetson module Data Sheets and Product Design Guides for details. In summary:

Jetson AGX Orin series modules Jetson Orin Nano series, Orin NX series modules Jetson AGX Xavier series modules Jetson Nano, TX2 NX, Xavier NX series modules Jetson TX2, TX2 4GB, TX2i modules Jetson AGX Orin series modules Pin and form-factor compatible - Pin and form-factor compatible† - - Jetson Orin Nano series, Orin NX series modules - Pin and form-factor compatible - Form-factor compatible†† - Jetson AGX Xavier series Pin and form-factor compatible† - Pin and form-factor compatible - - Jetson Nano, TX2 NX, Xavier NX series modules - Form-factor compatible†† - Pin and form-factor compatible - Jetson TX2, TX2 4GB, TX2i modules - - - - Pin and form-factor compatible

† Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson AGX Xavier pin compatibility is dependent on your UPHY usage

†† Jetson Orin NX & Jetson Orin Nano series modules are not pin-compatible with Jetson Xavier NX series modules, but you can design a carrier board for the I/Os they have in common, such that both modules are supported.

When designing a carrier board to support more than one of the modules listed above as pin compatible, there may be some interface differences to note. See the Interface Comparison and Migration documents for details.