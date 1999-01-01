Jetson FAQ

What is Jetson?

NVIDIA® Jetson is the world's leading platform for AI at the edge. It combines high-performance, low-power compute modules with the NVIDIA AI software stack. It’s the ideal platform for advanced robotics and other autonomous products.

For more information, see the NVIDIA Jetson Developer Site. For product datasheets and other technical collateral, see the Jetson Download Center.

What is JetPack?

NVIDIA JetPack SDK provides the foundation for building AI applications on Jetson. It bundles all the Jetson platform software, including TensorRT, cuDNN, CUDA Toolkit, VPI, GStreamer, and OpenCV, all built on top of Jetson Linux (L4T) with LTS Linux kernel.

See this link for information about JetPack and all the Jetson software.

What version of JetPack should I use?

JetPack 5 supports Jetson Orin and Jetson Xavier with production-ready feature releases.

JetPack 4 is in sustaining mode and supports Jetson Xavier, Jetson TX2, and Jetson Nano.

Upcoming changes: JetPack 6 – JetPack 6 will support Jetson Orin. A Developer Preview release is planned for later this year. The first production release is planned for Q1 2024, and JetPack 5 will transition to sustaining mode at that time.

JetPack 4 was first released in 2018, and its Linux LTS kernel 4.9 reached EOL at the start of 2023. NVIDIA has continued to support JetPack 4 with security patches and critical bug fixes, but the final sustaining release marking EOL for JetPack 4 is scheduled for Q1 of 2024. NVIDIA encourages developers to leverage the expertise of Jetson Ecosystem partners including TimeSys and Codethink for further Kernel maintenance. For seamless support continuity on Jetson Xavier modules, we suggest developers transition to JetPack 5.

Where can I buy Jetson products?

Jetson products are available from distributors and e-tailers, as well as from NVIDIA. See this link for a full listing.

What is the difference between Jetson Developer Kits and Jetson modules?

Each Jetson developer kit includes a non-production specification Jetson module attached to a reference carrier board. Together with JetPack SDK, it is used to develop and test software for your use case. Jetson developer kits are not intended for production use.

Jetson modules are suitable for deployment in a production environment throughout their operating lifetime. Each Jetson module ships with no software pre-installed; you attach it to a carrier board designed or procured for your end product, and flash it with the software image you’ve developed.

What is the difference between the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit with 32GB vs. 64GB?

The Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit has been upgraded with 64GB of memory. The performance is the same as the original 32GB Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit, except for the memory. The price of the Jetson AGX Orin developer kit with 64GB of memory is $1999.

Can Jetson developer kits be used as production systems or as part of a product?

No. Jetson developer kits are not for production use. The developer kit is used to develop and test software in a pre-production environment.

Jetson modules are designed for deployment in a production environment throughout their operating lifetime.

Jetson developer kit Jetson module
Operating Lifetime None specified 5 or 10 year operating life in a production environment
Warranty 1 year warranty for development use only 3 year warranty
Availability No guarantee of availability.
Order quantities may be limited.
No notice before EOL.		 Available for at least 5 years (up to 10).
Built to forecast.
Last Time Buy notice before EOL.
BOM Several components may be non-production quality. Components may change without notification. Production rated components. Any changes are notified via PCN following JEDEC JESD-046 standard.
Validation Basic functional validation in a constrained environment. Full functionality and reliability validation across environmental specifications. Tests are listed in the datasheet.

Unless otherwise specified.

How do I port my application from a developer kit to a production module and production carrier board?

See the Jetson Module Adaptation and Bring-Up topic in the latest Jetson Linux Developer Guide for a description of how to port software from a Jetson developer kit to your production hardware.

Are the Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX modules still available?

Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX modules will continue to be available per our Jetson Product Lifecycle page—up to January 2028 for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX, and July 2031 for Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial. NVIDIA Jetson Xavier developer kits have reached EOL, but development systems are available from Jetson Partners.

What production systems are available from Jetson ecosystem partners?

Jetson ecosystem partners provide complete hardware systems built around Jetson modules for a variety of use cases. They also offer many production-ready carrier boards to help you get to market quickly.

See the complete list of these Jetson partner products.

What development systems are available from Jetson ecosystem partners?

Jetson ecosystem partners offer Jetson Development Systems which include a partner carrier board with a production Jetson module. The partner carrier boards are production quality and support a broad range of I/Os including MIPI CSI-2, GMSL, Ethernet, USB, HDMI, PCIe, and more.

Are all Jetson modules compatible?

All Jetson modules are software compatible, and new capabilities such as DLA engine acceleration may become available when moving software developed on one Jetson module to another. If the move implies a change in JetPack version, some porting may be required.

From a hardware perspective, Jetson modules have many signals in common, but the connector pin-out and electromechanical footprints do vary. See the Jetson module Data Sheets and Product Design Guides for details. In summary:

Jetson AGX Orin series modules Jetson Orin Nano series, Orin NX series modules Jetson AGX Xavier series modules Jetson Nano, TX2 NX, Xavier NX series modules Jetson TX2, TX2 4GB, TX2i modules
Jetson AGX Orin series modules Pin and form-factor compatible
-
 Pin and form-factor compatible
-
-
Jetson Orin Nano series, Orin NX series modules
-
 Pin and form-factor compatible
-
 Form-factor compatible††
-
Jetson AGX Xavier series Pin and form-factor compatible
-
 Pin and form-factor compatible
-
-
Jetson Nano, TX2 NX, Xavier NX series modules
-
 Form-factor compatible††
-
 Pin and form-factor compatible
-
Jetson TX2, TX2 4GB, TX2i modules
-
-
-
-
 Pin and form-factor compatible

Jetson AGX Orin and Jetson AGX Xavier pin compatibility is dependent on your UPHY usage
†† Jetson Orin NX & Jetson Orin Nano series modules are not pin-compatible with Jetson Xavier NX series modules, but you can design a carrier board for the I/Os they have in common, such that both modules are supported.


When designing a carrier board to support more than one of the modules listed above as pin compatible, there may be some interface differences to note. See the Interface Comparison and Migration documents for details.

For a general overview of Jetson modules and their different combinations of interfaces, mechanical size, and performance, see the Jetson Hardware page.

What changes for industrial environments does Jetson AGX Orin Industrial have compared to Jetson AGX Orin?
Feature Jetson AGX Orin Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
Shock Non-Operational: 140G, 2 ms Non-Operational: 140G, 2 ms
Operational 50G, 11 ms
Vibration Non-Operational: 3G Non-Operational: 3G
Operational 5G
Operating Temperature Operational: -25°C to 80°C at TTP Operational: -40°C to 85°C at TTP
Humidity Biased, 85°C, 85% RH, 168 hours 85°C / 85% RH, 1000 hours, Power ON
Temperature Bias -20°C, 24 hours
45°C, 168 hours (operational)		 -40°C, 72 hours
85°C, 1000 hours (operational)
Error-Correcting Code - Inline DRAM ECC
Operating Lifetime 5 Years 10 Years
Max Power 60W 75W

What are the key differences between Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial and Jetson AGX Xavier?
Feature Jetson AGX Xavier Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial
Shock Non-operational: 340G, 2 ms, Half sine, 6
shocks/axis, 3 axes		 Operational: 50G, 11 ms, Half sine
Non-operational: 140G, 2 ms, Half sine, 3-axis,
FCT/DPA, extend to 340G
Vibration Non-operational: 10-500 Hz, 5G RMS, 8
hours/axis		 Operational: 10-500 Hz, 5G RMS (random/sinusoidal)
Non-operational: 10-1000 Hz, 3G RMS, 3-axis, FCT
Temperature Operational: -25°C to 80°C at TTP Operational: -40°C to 85°C at TTP
Humidity Non-operational: 95% RH, -10°C to 65°C,
10cycl/240 hours		 Non-operational: 95% RH, -10°C to 65°C
Safety Cluster Engine - 2x Arm® Cortex®-R5 in lockstep
Error-Correcting Code - Inline DRAM ECC and GPU ECC
Operating Lifetime 5 Years 10 Years

What changes for industrial environments does Jetson TX2i have compared to Jetson TX2?
Feature Jetson TX2 Jetson TX2i
Shock 140G, 2ms 140G, 2ms
Vibration 10Hz ~200Hz, 1g & 2g RMS

Random: 5g RMS 10 to 500Hz

Sinusoidal: 5g RMS 10 to 500Hz
Temp Range at module TTP -25°C - 80°C -40°C - 85°C
Humidity 85°C / 85&percnt; RH, 168 hours -10°C to 65°C / 95&percnt; RH, 240 hours
Operating Life

5 Years

(GB at 35C: MTBF=1,747,520 hours

GF at 35C: MTBF=1,066,851 hours)

10 Years

(GB at 45C: 2,505,155 hours Rt=0.9656

GF at 45C: 1,254,624 hours Rt=0.9326)
Misc Env Testing N/A Mixed gas flow; dust settling; free fall drop
TDP 15W 20W

What camera modules are compatible with the Jetson platform?

Jetson has multiple interfaces for connecting a camera. That includes USB, Ethernet, and MIPI CSI-2.

Jetson ecosystem partners provide camera modules to connect through available Jetson interfaces. These partners supply drivers and support for operation with the Jetpack SDK.

See the list of Jetson partner-supported cameras for a broad portfolio of cameras including SerDes-based solutions like GMSL and FPD-LINK for longer cable lengths.

How long will each Jetson product be available for purchase?

See the Lifecycle page on the Jetson Developer Zone.

How can I get support for my Jetson Developer Kit or module?

See this link for available support.

What is the warranty for Jetson products?
Product Warranty
Jetson Developer Kits 1 Year Warranty
Jetson modules
Tegra SoCs		 3 Year Warranty ††

Jetson developer kits are warranted for development use only.
†† Unless otherwise specified.

What is the operating lifetime for Jetson products?
Product Operating Lifetime
All Jetson modules (except those listed below)
Tegra K1 Soc		 5 Years
Jetson AGX Xavier (32GB)
Jetson Xavier NX (8GB)
Jetson AGX Orin Series
Jetson Orin NX Series
Jetson Orin Nano Series 		7 Years
Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial
Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
Jetson TX2i module
Tegra K1 Industrial SoC		 10 Years

What is the price of Jetson products?

Here is a summary of suggested retail prices. Follow this link to find a local distributor.

Product MSRP (USD)
Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit $1999
Jetson AGX Orin 64GB module $1599 (1KU+)
Jetson AGX Orin Industrial $2149 (1KU+)
Jetson AGX Orin 32GB module $899 (1KU+)
Jetson Orin NX 16GB module $599 (1KU+)
Jetson Orin NX 8GB module $399 (1KU+)
Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit $499
Jetson Orin Nano 8GB $299 (1KU+)
Jetson Orin Nano 4GB $199 (1KU+)
Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB module $1299 (1KU+)
Jetson AGX Xavier module

$899 (1KU+)
Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial module

$1249 (1KU+)
Jetson Xavier NX 16GB module $499 (1KU+)
Jetson Xavier NX module $399 (1KU+)
Jetson TX2 NX module $149 (1KU+)
Jetson TX2 module $399 (1KU+)
Jetson TX2i module $749 (1KU+)
Jetson TX2 4GB module $249 (1KU+)
Jetson Nano Developer Kit $149
Jetson Nano module $99 (1KU+)

What is the origin of the Jetson Modules?
Name P/N Origin
Jetson AGX Orin 64GB 900-13701-0050-000 China or USA
Jetson AGX Orin Industrial 900-13701-0080-000 USA
Jetson AGX Orin 32GB 900-13701-0040-000 China or USA
Jetson Orin NX 16GB 900-13767-0000-000 China or USA
Jetson Orin NX 8GB 900-13767-0010-000 China or USA
Jetson Orin Nano 8GB 900-13767-0030-000 China or USA
Jetson Orin Nano 4GB 900-13767-0040-000 China or USA
Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial 900-82888-0080-000 China or USA
Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB 900-82888-0050-000 China or Taiwan
Jetson AGX Xavier 900-82888-0040-000 China or Taiwan
Jetson Xavier NX 16GB 900-83668-0030-000 China or Taiwan
Jetson Xavier NX 900-83668-0000-000 China or Taiwan
Jetson TX2 NX 900-13636-0010-000 China
Jetson TX2 900-83310-0001-000
900-83310-A301-000
900-83310-A401-000 		China or Taiwan
Jetson TX2 4GB 900-83489-0080-000 China
Jetson TX2i 900-83489-0000-000 China
Jetson Nano 900-13448-0020-000 China or Taiwan

Please reach out to your local distributors for these origin-specific SKUs.

Name P/N Origin
Jetson AGX Orin 64GB (US) 900-13701-0050-0A0 USA
Jetson Orin NX 16GB (US) 900-13767-0000-0A0 USA
Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial (US) 900-82888-0080-0A0 USA
Jetson AGX Xavier (Taiwan) 900-82888-0040-0T0 Taiwan
Jetson Xavier NX (Taiwan) 900-83668-0000-0T0 Taiwan

What if I need an RMA (Return Material Authorization)?

If you believe that your Jetson product is defective, please contact the NVIDIA Customer Care team. We will help you troubleshoot your issue and process a replacement if it is found to be defective.

  1. Go to this link.
  2. Select the "Live Chat" option to chat online with one of our customer care agents.
  3. Enter your contact information.
  4. Select the "Jetson" from the product drop-down list.
  5. Submit the request.

What Export Control Classification Number (ECCN) applies to Jetson modules and developer kits?

The ECCN is 5A992.C. Please contact NVClassification@nvidia.com if you need additional information.

What are the Part Numbers for Jetson products?

Jetson Modules and SoCs

Jetson AGX Orin 64GB

SKU Regions
900-13701-0050-000 US, CA, MX, UK, EU*, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson AGX Orin Industrial

SKU Regions
900-13701-0080-000 US, CA, MX, UK, EU*, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson AGX Orin 32GB

SKU Regions
900-13701-0040-000 US, CA, MX, UK, EU*, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson Orin NX 16GB

SKU Regions
900-13767-0000-000 US, CA, MX, UK, EU*, RS, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson Orin NX 8GB

SKU Regions
900-13767-0010-000 US, CA, MX, UK, EU*, RS, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson Orin Nano 8GB

SKU Regions
900-13767-0030-000 US, CA, MX, UK, EU*, RS, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson Orin Nano 4GB

SKU Regions
900-13767-0040-000 US, CA, MX, UK, EU*, RS, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB

SKU Regions
900-82888-0050-000 US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson AGX Xavier

SKU Regions
900-82888-0040-000

900-82888-0000-000†

 US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial

SKU Regions
900-82888-0080-000 US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson Xavier NX 16GB

SKU Regions
900-83668-0030-000 US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson Xavier NX

SKU Regions
900-83668-0000-000 US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson TX2 NX

SKU Regions
900-13636-0010-000 US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson TX2

SKU Regions
900-83310-0001-000 US, CA, UK, EU, CN, SG, HK, AU, TW, JP, KR, NZ
900-83310-A301-000 IL
900-83310-A401-000 IN

Jetson TX2 4GB

SKU Regions
900-83489-0080-000 US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson TX2i

SKU Regions
900-83489-0000-000 US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Jetson Nano

SKU Regions
900-13448-0020-000 US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

Tegra K1 (SoC)

SKU
CD575M-A1
CD575M-C-A1

Tegra K1 Industrial (SoC)

SKU
CD575MI-A1
CD575MI-C-A1

* “EU” implies Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey.

900-82888-0040-000 (with 32 GB memory) replaces previous version 900-82888-0000-000 (with 16 GB memory)

Jetson Developer Kits

Jetson AGX Orin 64GB Developer Kit

SKU Regions
945-13730-0050-000
US, CA, CN, TW, JP
945-13730-0055-000
UK, EU*, RS, UA, IL, MY, VN, SG, HK, KR
945-13730-0057-000
IN, AU, PH, NZ

Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit

SKU Regions
945-13766-0000-000
 		US, CA, CN, JP, PH
945-13766-0005-000
 		EU, UK, RS, UA, SG, VN, HK, KR, MY, IL
945-13766-0007-000
 		IN, TW

[EOL] Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit

SKU Regions
945-82972-0040-000

945-82972-0000-000†

 US, CA, PH, TW, JP
945-82972-0045-000

945-82972-0005-000†

 UK, EU, IL, MY, SG
945-82972-0046-000

945-82972-0006-000†

 CN, VN, AU, KR, NZ
945-82972-0047-000

945-82972-0007-000†

 IN

[EOL] Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit

SKU Regions
945-83518-0000-000 US, CA, MX, CN, PH, TW, JP
945-83518-0005-000 BR, UK, EU, RS, UA, IL, VN, SG, HK, KR
945-83518-0007-000 IN, AU, NZ

Jetson Nano Developer Kit

SKU Regions
945-13450-0000-100

945-13450-0000-000††

 US, CA, MX, BR, UK, EU, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

[EOL] Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit

SKU Regions
945-13541-0000-000 US, CA, UK, EU
945-13541-0001-000 MX, BR, RS, UA, IL, IN, CN, MY, VN, SG, HK, AU, PH, TW, JP, KR, NZ

* “EU” implies Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey.

945-82972-004n-000 (with 32 GB memory) replaces previous version 945-82972-000n-000 (with 16 GB memory)

†† 945-13450-0000-100 adds support for production Jetson Nano module and replaces 945-13450-0000-000