Support Resources
The NVIDIA Jetson platform has what you need to create innovative AI products. Use Jetson developer kits, JetPack SDK, and NVIDIA Nsight developer tools to develop, test and optimize your software in a pre-production environment, then go to market with Jetson modules and your use-case and form-factor specific hardware. See below for support resources to help at every step along the way.
Don’t miss our Getting Started page for documentation, tutorials, and support specific to Jetson developer kits and especially intended for new Jetson developers.
Forum
You've got questions. The community has answers. Find answers to your questions, and offer your support and experience to other developers.
Ecosystem
Get to know companies in the Jetson ecosystem and discover the latest products and services to accelerate your time-to-market with the Jetson platform.
Jetson FAQs
Check out the FAQ for answers to common Jetson platform questions, including technical specifications, comparisons and links to guides and resources.
Jetson Wiki
The Jetson wiki is hosted by eLinux.org, with content maintained by NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem partners, and the Jetson developer community.
Jetson AGX Xavier series
Platform and Design Documentation
Developer Kit
Production Module
Software
Product Design and testing
- Product Design Guides
- Platform Adaptation and Bring-up Guides
- Thermal Design Guides
- S-Parameter and IBIS Models
- Interface Design and Tuning Guides
- Interface Compliance Testing Guides
- Boundary Scan Application Notes
- Battery and Charger Design Guides
- Wireless Compliance Guides
- Supported Component Lists
- Regulatory Compliance Documentation
- Jetson Partner Supported Cameras
- Jetson Partner Products (carrier boards and full systems)