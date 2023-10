Access Reference Applications

DeepStream SDK is bundled with 30+ sample applications designed to help users kick-start their development efforts. Most samples are available in C/C++, Python, and Graph Composer versions and run on both NVIDIA Jetson™ and dGPU platforms. Reference applications can be used to learn about the features of the DeepStream plug-ins or as templates and starting points for developing custom vision AI applications.

DeepStream also now offers integration with Basler cameras for industrial inspection and lidar support for a wide range of applications.