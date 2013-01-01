DeepStream offers exceptional throughput for a wide variety of object detection, image processing, and instance segmentation AI models. The following table shows the end-to-end application performance from data ingestion, decoding, and image processing to inference. It takes multiple 1080p/30fps streams as input. Note that running on the DLAs for Jetson devices frees up the GPU for other tasks. For performance best practices, watch this video tutorial .

Jetson Orin Nano Jetson Orin NX Jetson Orin AGX™ T4 A2 A10 A30 A100 H100 L40 L4 RTX* (A6000) Application Models Tracker Infer Resolution Precision GPU GPU DLA1 DLA2 GPU DLA1 DLA2 GPU GPU GPU GPU GPU GPU GPU GPU GPU People Detect PeopleNet-ResNet34

(Version 2.6) No Tracker 960x544 INT8 111 136 68 68 456 140 140 418 235 1001 1518 2610 3565 2013 834 1458 People Detect PeopleNet-ResNet34

(Version 2.6) NvDCF (Accuracy) 960x544 INT8 51 79 60 60 234 133 133 262 150 639 837 1358 1917 1369 481 863 People Detect PeopleNet-ResNet34

(Version 2.6) NvDCF (Performance) 960x544 INT8 100 127 68 68 416 140 140 410 230 1002 1448 2425 3260 1959 805 1409 License Plate Recognition TrafficCamNet

LPDNet

LPRNet NvDCF 960x544

640x480

96x48 INT8

INT8

FP16 102 164 - - 369 - - 451 294 1144 1330 2209 2698 2230 777 1519 3D Body Pose Estimation PeopleNet-ResNet34 BodyPose3D NvDCF 960x544

192x256 INT8

FP16 22 31 - - 64 - - 86 60 139 170 146 214 153 177 155 Action Recognition ActionRecognitionNet (3DConv) No Tracker 224x224x3x32 FP16 24 36 - - 109 - - 124 76 354 401 713 962 827 253 496

RTX GPUs performance is only reported for flagship product(s). All SKUs support DeepStream.

The DeepStream SDK lets you apply AI to streaming video and simultaneously optimize video decode/encode, image scaling, and conversion and edge-to-cloud connectivity for complete end-to-end performance optimization.

To learn more about the performance using DeepStream, check the documentation.