NVIDIA Aerial SDK

Build and Deploy GPU-Accelerated 5G Virtual Radio Access Networks (vRAN)

NVIDIA Aerial™ is an application framework for building high-performance, software-defined, GPU-accelerated, cloud-native 5G networks to deliver high performance to customers and improved total cost of ownership to service providers. Aerial supports GPU acceleration of the 5G stack and can be used for only physical layer 1 or the full stack. Aerial is the key building block Telco 5G vRAN, AI-on-5G, RAN-in-the-Cloud, and Aerial Research Cloud, and it can be trained in NVIDIA® Sionna.

Aerial SDK is in early access available as a .zip package as well as a container image for easy deployment via NVIDIA NGC™.