DNN Inference GEM is a set of ROS 2 packages that lets developers use any of NVIDIA’s numerous inference models available on NGC, or even provide their own DNN. Further tuning of pre-trained models or optimizations of developers' own models can be done with the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit.

After optimization, these packages are deployed by the NVIDIA TensorRT™ high-performance inference SDK or Triton™ , NVIDIA’s inference server. If the desired DNN model isn't supported by TensorRT, then Triton can be used to deploy the model.

Additional GEMs incorporating model support are available and include support for U-Net and DOPE. The U-Net package, based on TensorRT, can be used for generating semantic segmentation masks from images and the DOPE package can be used for 3D pose estimation for all detected objects.



DNN Inference GEM is the fastest way to incorporate performant AI inference in a ROS 2 application. The pretrained model—PeopleSemSegNet, pictured in the image (right)—runs at 325fps @544p on NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin.