Learn how to calibrate a camera to eliminate radial distortions for accurate computer vision and visual odometry. Using the concept of a pinhole camera, model the majority of inexpensive consumer cameras. Using several images with a chessboard pattern, detect the features of the calibration pattern, and store the corners of the pattern. Using a series of images, set the variables of the non-linear relationship between the world-space and the image-space. Lastly, apply rotation, translation, and distortion coefficients to modify the input image such that the input camera feed will match the pinhole camera model, to less than a pixel of error. Lastly, review tips for accurate monocular calibration.